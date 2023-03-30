Early voting in runoff exceeds special election
More people have cast ballots during the early voting period for the runoff election for the Ward D seat on Freeport City Council than participated in the Feb. 25 special election, during which no candidate received more than half of the vote to win the spot outright.
Winston Rossow and Karla Clark were the top two vote-getters in the special election, sending them to Saturday’s runoff while eliminating Ron Bachman. There were 143 votes cast in that election, while 160 already have weighed in with their choice in the runoff.
The last chance for Ward D voters to make a pick will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Freeport branch of the Brazoria County Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd.
The seat has been empty since the resignation of Troy Brimage in October.
Wristbands remain for adult egg hunt
Usually a quick sellout, the adult East egg hunt has plenty of wristbands remaining for purchase just a week before the event.
About 140 wristbands are available at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center for the sixth annual Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble, a center employee said. They cost $15 each to participate in the event at 8:30 p.m. April 6 at the MacLean Park softball fields, 93 Lake Road.
More than $12,000 in prizes will be scattered in eggs across the fields, including 50-inch TVs, flat-top grills, air fryers and a folding hammock.
For information or to get a wristband, call 979-297-4533 or go to the rec center at 91 Lake Road.
H-GAC asks for input
Once again, the Houston-Galveston Area Council is reaching out to area residents to ask for public comment on the allocation of Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds.
H-GAC said in a statement it will be working in partnership with local governments to apply to the Texas General Land Office for funding of more than $62 million worth of mitigation projects.
“The proposed projects are a mix of regional efforts and urgently needed local projects,” Director of Communications Meagan Coughlin said in a news release. “The H-GAC Board of Directors, representing communities across the 13-county region, selected the projects based on their potential to make regionally significant improvements to flood mitigation and continuity of utility service.”
Public comments will be accepted at the H-GAC website, www.h-gac.com/community-development-block-grant-mitigation-funds, until noon Monday. Residents can also provide their input at 877-442-2777 or email CDBGMitigation@h-gac.com.
