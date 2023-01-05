Freeport election date set
Ward D voters will decide their new representative on Freeport City Council in a special election Feb. 25, the date determined by the acting city attorney after council members couldn’t decide on one itself.
Early voting will run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 21.
The election is needed to replace Troy Brimage, who resigned Oct. 26 amid unfounded investigations and monetary demands from his business dealings with the city around the time he was mayor. Texas law requires the vacancy be filled between 62 and 120 days of its creation. The February date aligns with the proposal of Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain.
Multiple residents who frequent city council meetings have announced their intention to run for the seat, including Winston Rossow, Karla Clark and Ron Bachman.
More Christmas trees needed for Dunes Day
Only a few dozen live Christmas trees have been donated toward the annual effort to rebuild the dunes along Brazoria County beaches, Surfside Beach Tourism Specialist Michelle Booth said.
“We need thousands of trees; all 13 to 14 miles of beach needs Christmas trees,” Booth said.
Dunes are crucial to the health of the coastal ecosystem, both for wildlife habitat and to protect property along what is considered the most erosion-sensitive beach in Texas. The trees are staked along the shore to help rebuild the dunes that are washed away by storms and other tidal events.
“Putting Christmas trees at the base of the dune collects sand over time, and the sand builds up a new mound of dune and they protect wildlife, home, streets and much more,” Booth said.
Trees removed of all decorations and tinsel can be dropped off at the main entrance to Surfside Beach, Brazoria County Parks Department in Angleton, all four county precinct headquarters and Resoft Park in Alvin through Jan. 16. Lake Jackson is collecting trees at the recreation center through Tuesday.
Dunes Day, when volunteers stake the trees along the beach, will be Jan. 21.
Driver in train collision remains hospitalized
The 27-year-old Oyster Creek man driving the SUV hit by a train on Christmas remains hospitalized, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
No more information on the man’s condition is available from the hospital, he said.
The oncoming train hit the 2013 silver Ford Edge about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 1200 block of FM 1495 when the SUV drove in front of it, Freeport Police Sgt. Craig Graham said. The collision killed a 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car.
No citations have been issued. The department is getting search warrants to pull data from the vehicle, Brinkman said.
“There is recordable data that we can get from the vehicle that can help determine if speed was a contributing factor or if there was some type of malfunction,” Brinkman said. “We’re going to have the vehicle inspected mechanically to see if there was anything that contributed to the cause of the accident.”
