Hit-and-run fatality now a cold case
A death caused by a hit-and-run is now a cold case, West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said.
A passing vehicle apparently hit Kendre White, a 22-year-old Black man from unincorporated Brazoria County, Nov. 3 alongside the 900 block of Highway 36. A passerby found White unconscious and called first responders.
White went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he later was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. An autopsy showed his cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.
The police have exhausted their leads, and have no suspects, witnesses or security video they can refer to for more information.
“It is put in as a cold case until we can come up with some kind of leads to follow-up on,” Odin said.
Student council carnival has impressive turnout
After scrapping the annual winter formal, Brazoswood High School students still were dancing for joy after the Student Council-organized school carnival raised $4,634 for school organizations, Student Council President Gracie Price said.
“StuCo made about $1,000, and after subtracting that from what we spent on food, drinks, tickets and moonwalks, we only spent about $220,” Price said.
Saturday’s event raised more than money, the senior said.
“Overall, I think it was a big morale booster and everyone felt involved in the school,” Price said. “I think overall every single club got a good amount of funds from the carnival and I think everyone had fun, too.”
Price received feedback from staff and students and even though she will not be there next year, she believes it will get better each year, she said.
Rockey’s will resume hosting events soon
Rockey Joe Gibson is putting together the plans to rebuild his event center after a fire Oct. 18 consumed his facility on CR 347 in Wild Peach.
While rebuilding, Gibson will have to ensure current fire codes are met. His previous building met the standards, but since it is a new building being designed, it has to go though the full approval process, he said.
He’s got the basic plans for the subfloor, pilings and beams ready, but that’s as far as he can go until the architectural plans for electrical are approved, he said.
“I’m working on it,” he said. “I’ll have Moonshadow Hall and the stage and the dance floor will all be done by the end of summer, hopefully.”
Gibson will start having events again as early as March, temporarily using a giant wedding tent his daughter purchased for the venue area, he said.
“People mean a lot to me. I don’t know a lot of the people, but they know who I am and they come here and they tell other people,” Gibson said. “I’ll never ever tire of this place. I’m always just trying to help people who need a cheaper place to have weddings.”
