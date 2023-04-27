Luby’s lingering in LJ
Luby’s Lake Jackson is lasting longer than expected after its planned sale to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux fell through, Luby’s General Manager Terry Mitchell said.
“The building is still on the market. I’m not aware of any interest in purchasing it at this time,” Mitchell said.
Rumors are circulating that the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is considering purchasing the lease and renovating the building into offices, but Mitchell said he could not confirm that.
Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton said nothing concrete has been filed with the city.
“We’ll believe it when we see it,” he said.
The restaurant plans to keep operating until it is forced to close, Mitchell said.
Softening water gets harder for Sweeny
Sweeny officials thought they would benefit from a third water system not gaining approval from the state in 2018, but it turns out it is in the same bad state as its two companions.
Water Equipment and Treatment Services owner Keyur Gorji, who received $93,700 to repair and rehabilitate two of the city’s three softeners, has ordered the resin media needed for the softeners to replace the media flushed into the city’s ground water storage tanks due to a malfunction, he told Sweeny City Council this week.
He learned since receiving the initial contract that the third softener, which the city believed had never been connected, actually had been operating and also suffered damage. The repair will require additional funding.
“So the brown water just corroded it?” Mayor Jeff Farley asked.
Gorji verified that the bottom had rusted out and needed replacing in addition to the lost media.
The water cleared up temporarily when the softeners were bypassed, but returned to a browner state in recent days as the city had, at state regulators’ request, used more chlorine. That proved to be an accelerant for the oxidation process of the metals causing the muddy appearance.
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said the city is going to cut down on the amount of chlorine in an attempt to mitigate the effects while still following TCEQ’s instructions.
Freeport improvement projects progressing
Some major improvement projects in the city are seeing advancements, with one of them finishing — a sewer project on Avenue J from a Community Development Block Grant.
“That project has been completed, all the services have been re-established and the grant is at least in the initial stages of being closed out,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Two streets in the city’s concrete project — 10th and 11th — have been completed, with Second, Ninth and 12th streets and Velasco Boulevard remaining.
“Phase two of the concrete project is progressing,” Kelty said. “They are probably about a week away from finishing up 12th Street.”
Second Street will likely begin construction after school lets out, and there is an expected completion date of October 1 for the entire project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.