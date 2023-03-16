Murder suspect has probation revoked
Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy, the last of three suspects to be arrested in connection to a fatal home invasion in Lake Jackson, is now serving time at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice while he awaits trial.
Judge Justin Gilbert of the 412th District revoked McCoy’s probation and resentenced him to serve seven years in state prison under an unrelated charge of deadly conduct, District Attorney Tom Selleck said. He will receive credit for time in jail already served, Selleck said.
McCoy had been sentenced to three years probation under community supervision on the deadly conduct charge by now-retired 149th District Judge Teri Holder in January 2022.
Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, Daniel Benitez Curran and McCoy are charged with capital murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Cory Bayless during a June 27 home invasion at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street. Bayless’ teenage son was wounded in the incident. Moore and Curran remain in the county jail in lieu of $25 million bond each.
Sweeny reader surpasses dad’s record, inspires peers
Sweeny Elementary first-grader Elyse Henderson has beaten her dad Matthew Henderson’s first-grade record of the 200 books read, an achievement that has prompted other students to try to do the same.
The challenge started when Matthew Henderson found his old medals in a box in his mom’s garage, he said.
Matthew Henderson’s first-grade teacher, Susan Irwin, who taught for 29 years before retiring, started a Bookworm reading program and challenged her students to read as many books as possible within the school year. For every 25 books read, students would receive a medal. Henderson read 200.
“Other kids are now working to beat Elyse and her 200 books challenge,” Communications Director Nicole Larson said. “I have received several stories from parents and teachers about students working so hard on their reading. It is cool!”
H-GAC accepting feedback on transportation plan
The Houston-Galveston Area Council is looking for public feedback on what people in the area think of their latest attempt to address the area’s transportation needs.
Seeking to get information on what the region’s needs really are, they have said their Regional Transportation Plan Update is an attempt to propose a “safe, resilient, equitable and reliable multimodal transportation system that contributes to a livable region.”
The biggest reason for the push is to get ahead of a projected 3.6 million person population surge by 2045. That translates to a 50 percent increase between births and migration.
Public comments will be accepted through April 17 at www.h-gac.com/RTP. A virtual public hearing about the plan will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the same site.
