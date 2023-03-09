Sweeny water scrutinized
Sweeny’s water system has been under repair for a very long time now as an improvement project has crawled along over more than three years. Lately, some residents have reported a reddish or brownish tint to their water and the city is looking into the cause.
“Regular water testing per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations performed show that Sweeny’s public water system meets all drinking water standards,” City Manager Lyndsay Koskiniemi wrote in a statement.
She went on to say the city is trying to clear the water through “routine flushing and changing/upgrading aged water infrastructure” before explaining a schedule for these flushings can be found on the city’s website under the Public Works Department.
A special meeting on the issue is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today with the city engineer expected to answer questions.
Planning Commission backs rezoning request
The owner of the Brazosport Village Shopping Center at 410 Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson, which includes the former H-E-B store, received the backing of the Lake Jackson Planning Commission for a request to rezone the center from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 commercial business.
The commission voted during its meeting Tuesday to recommend City Council approve the change, Planning Commission Chairman Locke Sanders said.
The requested change would allow the former H-E-B store to be converted into a storage facility, a plan that drew objections from two people during the commission’s public hearing. Sanders said it’s not the city’s role to tell property owners how to run their business.
“The only thing that was really before us was the zoning change,” Sanders said. “What they think they might put in there is not really our concern or our business. Our decision was there was no compelling reason not to recommend the new zone.”
Council will have a public hearing before deciding whether to approve the zoning change. A date for that hearing hasn’t been set.
Vasut bill aims to save trap-neuter-release efforts
State Rep. Cody Vasut has filed legislation clarifying that a program in which shelters trap, neuter and release animals to control the feral cat and dog populations does not constitute abandonment under state law.
House Bill 3360 and its companion, Senate Bill 1682, filed by Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, would address an issue raised to Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck by a constituent. Selleck is awaiting a ruling from the Texas Attorney General’s Office whether releasing animals back at the point of their capture qualifies as animal abandonment.
Abandoning an animal is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a $4,000 fine and a year in jail.
“No Texan should go to jail simply for participating in a T-N-R program like those which have been around for decades,” Vasut said in a statement. “I appreciate my local district attorney and animal welfare groups bringing this issue to my attention.”
Trap-Neuter-Release is a common practice by humane organizations, including the Brazoria County SPCA.
