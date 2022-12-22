Warming station to open in Freeport
Brazosport-area residents in need of a place to stay warm will be able to do so tonight and Friday at the Freeport Recreation Center, 803 Mystery Harbor Lane inside Freeport Municipal Park.
The Salvation Army and city are hosting the warming center in response to the subfreezing temperatures expected to arrive this afternoon.
“We’ve got plans for 20 beds. It’s more for our local citizens and homeless that may need shelter during this event,” Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said. “It’s mainly a warming shelter. We do have cots, but it will be managed by the Salvation Army and the city of Freeport’s providing the Rec Center for it.”
The warming center will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday until 8 a.m. the next day.
For information, people can call 979-233-5420 during business hours or 979-201-6707 after hours.
“We set this up last time as a local warming center for homeless and our folks who need it and we’re doing the same thing this time,” Motley said.
An alternate site is staked out if necessary.
Man shot in neck in stable condition
A Freeport man shot in the neck Sunday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to police.
“He’s in stable condition and expected to recover. He’s still in the hospital,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “
The man said his 35-year-old girlfriend, Samantha Bustos, is the person who shot him. She turned herself in at the Freeport Police Department the next morning on a warrant for an assault with a deadly weapon charge. She consented to a formal interview, Brinkman said, but no information from that interview has been released.
“We’re still working on it on our end and forwarding things to the court,” Brinkman said.
Angleton seeking artists
Angleton is calling on artists to help beautify the city by creating works to wrap around Texas Department of Transportation traffic controller cabinets.
Images of birds and flowers adorn boxes from the previous three rounds of the long-term beautification project, which Keep Angleton Beautiful began in 2019.
The project is similar to the decorated utility boxes in larger cities like Houston and Sugar Land.
The difference in Angleton is instead of artists painting directly on the boxes, the artwork is made into a high-resolution wrap to be applied to the boxes, allowing it to last from five to seven years.
Artists will also be given $250 if their work is chosen.
Anyone interested can visit publicartist.org or go to angleton.tx.us/343/Public-Notices for a full list of eligibility requirements.
