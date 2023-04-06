Columbia student hit by truck out of ICU
A Columbia High School student hit while crossing the highway on her way to school is out of intensive care, her mother said.
A pickup struck Rachel Preter in the early morning of March 23 and she went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. After surgery to relieve pressure on her brain and time in the intensive care unit, she’s now in a regular hospital room, mom Irish Preter said.
“Over the last few days because her white blood cell count has increased, which is usually a sign of infection, they’ve checked everything else and they can’t locate why this is occurring,” her mother said. “They’ve done two CAT scans and a MRI and we’re waiting for the results of the last CAT scan.”
Rachel is sleeping, doesn’t have much of an appetite and that the doctors are hoping they do not have to perform further surgery, Irish Preter said. They are hoping to transfer Rachel to the children’s hospital for rehab, but are currently looking for answers.
“Where they removed the bone from the left side of her head, regular fluid that encircles our brain in between the brain and the skull has nowhere to go on that side,” Irish Preter said. “That’s what they’re doing the scans for, to see if that’s causing a problem.”
SPCA raises $32,000
The Brazoria County SPCA’s Slumber Pawty closed out its fundraising efforts Friday, finishing in second place nationally with $32,203 collected, exceeding its goal of $30,000.
The Lake Jackson location also earned an additional $1,000 for having the most unique donors contributing within an certain hour, SPCA of Brazoria County President Beatte Damm said.
The funds raised will go largely to providing more enrichment events and activities for the animals, including purchasing more toys, holding more play groups and paying for updates and upgrades of the shelter space, including wall dividers and fencing, Damm said.
“An animal that’s in the shelter is under shelter stress,” she said. “Enrichment helps you provide them with some distractions from shelter life.”
Mrs. Roman goes to Austin
Freeport Building and Code Director Kacey Roman, president of the Texas Environmental Health Association, recently headed to Austin to speak in conjunction with other code enforcement groups.
Together, they testified in opposition to House Bill 3764 authored by Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, which would have changed the Code of Enforcement and Sanitarian Licenses “relating to the repeal of registration and other regulatory provisions applicable to code enforcement officers and sanitarians.”
“We got great news. Rep. Goldman decided not to pursue the bill,” Roman said. “Essentially, repealing those chapters would erase our jobs and would also erase any authority we have to do our jobs.”
It was Roman’s first time testifying before state legislators as the president of TEHA, and she called it a big moment for her. She also said that it was a rare instance of the various professional groups standing together as one for a common goal.
“I always get chills when I walk up to the Capitol. I love history and the amount of history that’s happened up there is just mind-boggling,” Roman said.
