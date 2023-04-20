Sweeny shooting victim recovering
A Sweeny man shot outside a home in the 200 block of Avenue A is recovering from his wound, Sweeny Police Sgt. Ed Srebalus said Wednesday.
“He’s doing ok is all I know,” he said.
The 38-year-old went my medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston after being shot in the arm about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Srebalus said. Police found the woman they believe did the shooting at a home in the 9700 block of FM 524 south of town, and she said the man shot at her first, Srebalus said.
After taking her into custody, police released her without filing charges and instead will present the case directly to a grand jury, Srebalus said.
“There were extenuating circumstances between the parties,” he said. “It is still under investigation.”
Former Clute resident wins Austin cake contest
Andrea Vacek continues to make a mark in the world of baking, taking home the first place in the advanced category at the Texas Capital Confectioners Cake Show.
The competition is one of the largest in the country, and cake artists from all over the world come, Vacek said.
Vacek appeared on Season 12 of “Halloween Wars with Zak Bagans” on the Food Network, which aired last fall.
Although she now lives in Billings, Montana, she brought her large Halloween-themed cake sculpture of a black cat jumping off of a stack of books all the way to Austin.
It was the most difficult cake she’s ever made and the task of transporting it came with many obstacles, she Vacek said.
The mere size of the piece made it difficult to travel with, and she had to put finishing touches on her piece on the floor of a men’s bathroom in the convention center, Vacek said she was ready to give up.
“You can’t win if you don’t put anything on the table,” Vacek said, repeating the words of a judge from the Cake Wars competition and the biggest lesson she learned from the show.
Sidewalks take a step
Sweeny City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi received the blessing of Sweeny ISD trustees to use district rights of way for a sidewalk improvement project to make it safer for children to walk to school. She is seeking a Texas Department of Transportation grant for the project.
In addition, she’s received letters from the majority of property owners along the route and the pastor of Gospel Life Church.
The sidewalks would be built in conjunction with an underground storm drain system.
“It’s called a shared-use path,” Koskiniemi said. “It’s 10 feet wide, so we’re proposing to lay it over the storm boxes that we’re proposing to put into the ditch, and then, to kind of complete the loop around both campuses, we’re proposing a 4-foot pedestrian alternative path, which is just a fancy term for a 4-foot sidewalk in front of the schools.”
The new system would go from the water tower to the intersection of Sixth and North Hackberry streets. The transportation department is expected to announce grant recipients in August.
