Sweeny tree-planting a go
Boy Scout Nicholas Hebert is ready to move forward on the final steps of his Eagle Scout project, the edible trail.
“I will be receiving the trees and will be planting them with help from volunteers,” the senior patrol leader said.
The plan is to collect the trees and conduct a safety briefing at 8 a.m. Saturday before the planting of two dozen fruit, nut and citrus trees at Sweeny’s Backyard Park.
While there will be other troop members to assist, Hebert is hoping community members come out to lend a hand as well to make short work of his project, which he’s been planning for over a year. It is expected they will begin to produce within two years.
In the event of inclement weather, the planting will take place April 1.
Fuller, Hayward receive contract extensions
Sweeny ISD competed its evaluation of Superintendent Daniel Fuller at its March 7 meeting, choosing to continue its association with the administrator hired last year.
“I got a superintendent evaluation back that was tailored on our four pillars and the board goals that I adopted in starting April 1 under the previous leadership,” Fuller said. “I’ve gotten that feedback, but also an extension of one year on my contract and ultimately aligning to a 3 percent raise, along with the faculty and staff with the district.”
Damon ISD trustees, meanwhile, did their evaluations March 9. After a dramatic turnaround in their program over the last few years from a F state rating to a high B, it’s safe to say that the board is satisfied with the performance of David Hayward, who serves as both superintendent and principal for the district’s lone school.
“My evaluation went great and the board renewed my contract for three more years,” Hayward said.
The two are added to the list of superintendents in the area who have received at least an annual extension, including Brazosport ISD’s Danny Massey and Angleton ISD’s Phil Edwards.
Drier conditions return
After Brazoria County crept up near the ceiling of an 800 score on the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index last year, it now finds itself near the bottom, with most of the county between 100 and 200 on the scale used by the county to determine such policy items as burn bans.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, meanwhile, lists the county as abnormally dry to being in moderate drought. This is because the county was so dry for so long that it still has some catching up to do.
Some eastern parts of the county are 4 to 6 inches below the normal amount of precipitation for the last year, while some areas in the westernmost part of the county are behind as many as 12 to 16 inches, National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Batiste said.
Barring any major weather events, the long-term outlook is expected to continue to slowly trend back to normal.
“We’re showing about average, precipitation-wise, over the next three months or so through June,” Batiste said.
