Taco Bell construction off and running in Freeport
There is no shortage of excellent Mexican restaurants in Brazoria County, but sometimes you just want a late-night cheesy Gordita crunch.
At least that’s what Freeport and Taco Bell are betting on as construction of their new restaurant has kicked off with the demolition of the existing structures on Brazosport Boulevard.
The fast-food giant received a temporary tax incentive negotiated through the Freeport Economic Development Corp., requiring sales and staffing requirements in exchange for a sales tax rebate.
The company is looking to build almost as fast as they make their food, Building and Code Official Kacey Roman said.
“They’ve been really proactive. They’ve already gotten their permits for the rebuild and their permits for the demo, they got their asbestos abatement. I mean, they’re rolling right along,” Roman said. “Your standard permit is good for six months and it wouldn’t surprise me if they weren’t done by then.”
Photographer received $102,000 in settlement
A Richwood photographer received $102,000 in his settlement with the City of Lake Jackson over an altercation with police at a crash scene.
Rolando Reyes, who documents police activity and other events for the Brazoria County News social media page he operates, sued Officers Johnny Cagle, O. Mendoza, Randal Ryan and Justin Nesrsta, and the City of Lake Jackson in U.S. District Court in Galveston after his arrest at an accident scene March 4, 2022. The lawsuit claimed Reyes’ civil rights were violated when officers ordered he stop video recording officers who responded to an accident.
The check representing the final settlement amount went to Reyes’ lawyer, Brandon J. Gamble of the Gamble Grimshaw law firm in San Antonio. The money came from the Texas Municipal League Risk Pool, which provides liability insurance for the city. In exchange, all claims were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.
After the incident, Lake Jackson police made a public statement acknowledging its officers had handled their encounter improperly. Cagle resigned from the department and Mendoza received a three-day unpaid suspension and was ordered to undergo additional training.
Trap-Neuter-Return bill on governor’s desk
Questions over whether humane organization’s practice of catching, fixing then releasing stray animals broke state animal abandonment laws has been answered by Texas legislators, who passed a bill allowing the practice. Now all it needs is Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature to become law.
Authored by state Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, House Bill 3660 unanimously passed the Texas Senate a week ago and made it to the governor’s desk Wednesday. It clarifies that Trap-Neuter-Release programs do not constitute animal abandonment.
Humane organizations with no-kill shelter, including the SPCA of Brazoria County, routinely use TNR programs to control the feral cat population.
