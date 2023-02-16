Home invasion murder trial scheduled to start Feb. 27
Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy, the last of three suspects to be arrested in connection to a fatal home invasion in Lake Jackson, is set to be the first to head to trial, according to online Brazoria County court records.
McCoy has been in custody since his arrest on drug charges July 15. A murder charge was added less than two weeks later and served to McCoy while he sat in the Brazoria County jail. His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 in Judge Justin Gilbert’s 412th District courtroom at the Brazoria County Courthouse in Angleton.
Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, Daniel Benitez Curran and McCoy are charged with capital murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Cory Bayless during a June 27 home invasion at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street. Bayless’ teenage son was wounded in the incident. All three remain in the county jail in lieu of $25 million bond each.
Moore’s trial, initially scheduled for May, has been pushed back until Sept. 25. Curran’s trial is set for May 22. Both their cases also will be heard in Gilbert’s courtroom.
Weber bill on coastal funding gets fresh start
Congressman Randy Weber’s Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems Act is back for more debate after dying at the end of the last session, with Weber, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston, and other members of the House pushing the legislation.
Dubbed RISEE, the legislation got little traction in the House after Weber introduced it in October.
“On the House side, it was only referred to the committee, but the committee never took it up,” said Laynee Buckels, Weber’s communication director. “On the Senate side, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee did take up the bill, it just didn’t get to the Senate floor.”
The bill would designate a majority of revenue collected from offshore oil and mineral rights to coastal states and a fund supporting grants for infrastructure.
Fire benefit planned
A fundraiser to help the Flores family recover from a December fire is planned for 9:30 a.m. Feb 25 at Iglesia Cristiana Peniel, 970 Brazosport Blvd N. in Richwood.
Proceeds will help the family rebuild their home in the 4700 block of Old Angleton Road, which a fire ignited by a toppled space heater destroyed Dec. 17. Electrical work is the most ominous expense the family is immediately facing.
“We already got a list of the things we’re going to need,” said Laura Flores, sister of the fire victim. “We have the money to pay for all of the items, but we want to do the fundraiser to pay the people that are going to do it.”
A car wash and food sales are among the activities planned for the fundraiser.
