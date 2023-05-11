Trials reset again for Hagan defendants
The trials of Logan Huber and Ayden Holland, accused in the beating of Brazoswood football teammate Cole Hagan, have been rescheduled for July.
Both Huber and Holland are charged with aggravated assault in the Dec. 3, 2021, beating of Hagan outside a Cherrywood Street home in Lake Jackson. Their trials were scheduled to begin Monday in Judge Patrick Bulanek’s 461st District Court, but they have been pushed back to July 17, according to online court records.
Reid Mitchell, the purported instigator in the attack on Hagan, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault March 17 as part of a plea agreement. He is serving a 120-day sentence in the Brazoria County jail, after which he will spend 10 years on probation.
Scholarship fund created in honor of late coach
A memorial scholarship fund has been established in honor of a late Brazosport ISD coach.
The district announced Tuesday that the Zeke Wintjen Memorial Scholarship Fund will award a scholarship to a Brazoswood High School senior who participated in the athletics program and exemplified strong character and leadership. The scholarship(s) will be for financial assistance to support tuition and fees at an accredited institution of higher education.
A donation to the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation is tax deductible. Donations can be made at https://shorturl.at/cfps2.
Wintjen’s journey with Brazosport ISD began in the spring of 1991. During his tenure, the Coffeyville, Kansas, native was a football defensive assistant coach, defensive coordinator, head wrestling coach and track coach. He taught and coached at Brazoswood until 2016 and served as the district maintenance and operations director for three years. He retired in 2020 and returned in 2021 to teach special education students at Brazoswood. This past year, he was one of the district’s character education coaches for its 2Words program.
Wintjen died Sunday at the age of 58.
Baron investigation nearing final stages
The fatal collision between two pleasure boats that took the lives of SPCA co-director Julie Baron and her husband, Ned, is still under investigation, but the findings of that investigation should be coming soon.
“There’s no information to release at this time. We’re getting to the closing of it, though,” Game Warden Jim Bob Van Dyke said.
Survivors of the Aug. 6 crash on the Intracoastal Waterway said a lack of lights on the Barons’ craft caused the collision, which is one of the statements that remains to be established by officials. Three men from the other boat involved were thrown into the water, but all survived.
Part of the length of the investigation may come from the challenges of dissecting a floating crime scene, including the effect the Coast Guard’s rescue efforts had on the location of debris, which Van Dyke described in the days following the collision as “chaos.”
