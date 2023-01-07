Entering his second term representing Southern Brazoria County in the Texas House of Representatives, Rep. Cody Vasut has a clear idea of what he would consider a successful session.
“Did we deliver substantial property tax relief? Have we protected Texas children? Have we empowered Texas parents? And have we ensured that we have a limited government still — we haven’t expanded the scope of government,” Vasut said. “I think those are things looking back that I’d want to look at it. And I think we can achieve all of those.”
Vasut and his legislative colleagues will be in Austin for the start of the 88th regular session Tuesday, a largely ceremonial day in which members are sworn in and House Speaker Dade Phelan will be elected to another term. When interviewed from his office this week, the Republican was putting things in place at his “work work” — his Angleton law practice — for his 140-day legislative responsibilities.
Likewise, he laid the groundwork for his goals during the House session, having prefiled three dozen bills. Many qualify as efforts to restrict the role of state government in everyday people’s lives, while others aim to put money back into the pockets and Texas families.
Much of the focus this session will be how it allocates the expected more than $27 billion surplus, with tax relief high on the list of many legislators, including Vasut.
“Primarily we have a large surplus because the people have been overtaxed,” he said. “Whether you want to attribute that to inflation or otherwise, they’ve clearly paid more taxes than what was necessary to fund the government. I think our No. 1 goal should be delivering the largest property tax relief package we can.”
He expects a slew of bills to be filed suggesting how the surplus can be used to lower property tax bills. That includes one he authored, HB 145, which would decrease the amount a property’s appraised value could increase from the current 10 percent to 3.5 percent. It also would extend a cap to businesses, which have no limit on how much their appraisals can increase year to year, he said.
“There’s no protection in the caps for businesses, so maybe having a cap would provide some protection for small business owners from large increases,” he said. “A business owner right now could see a 50 percent increase in their appraisal and there’s no protection for them; they’d have to pay it.”
He expects the property tax proposals to also include another stab and lower what Texas property owners are paying to support local schools.
“I think you’re going to have a discussion and we’ll probably have legislation on a buydown on the maintenance and operations tax for schools by basically increasing the state share of public education funding to lessen the reliance on local property taxes would deliver some sizable relief,” Vasut said.
One bill sure to please many parents and public school employees isn’t among them, but Vasut expects to have it ready for filing soon.
“We’ve got a bill we’re working up to eliminate the existing STAAR test,” he said. “It would take testing standards down to the bare minimum necessary to get federal funding and really empower local school districts to focus on teaching our kids instead of teaching to a test. Exactly what the language looks like is something we’re still working on but we’ll file that probably here later in January.”
Among the legislation already registered is House Bill 557, which would reimburse parents their children’s educational expenses. While it includes a provision for reimbursement of tuition and fees “at a private school accredited by an organization that is recognized by the Texas Private School Accreditation Commission,” it should not be seen as another avenue toward school vouchers, Vasut said.
“It’s not a voucher because it’s limited to only the tax money you pay,” he said. “I’ve heard many concerns across the spectrum from using public money, and I hear those concerns, but I haven’t heard the same concerns about a tax credit. So that’s why the proposal that I put out for discussion is a tax credit as opposed to a voucher.”
The reimbursements also aren’t limited to private, homeschool or online students, he said. The bill includes allowances for tutors, hardware and software, online programs, textbooks and other educational materials.
“You can use this credit for any type of expenses tied to public education, either directly of indirectly,” Vasut said. “For example, transportation costs to and from school, if you need to hire a private tutor to help your kid, fees that are charged to do things at a public school.”
The reimbursement is capped at what a family claims as a sales tax deduction on its federal tax return. On average, that amount would be $2,000 to $3,000, Vasut said. How that would be paid is “open for discussion,” he said.
“Whether or not you fund it based off an ongoing allocation from the surplus or you use it for another source, that’s something we have to have a conversation about,” he said. “In general, returning money to parents in order to make decisions for their kids. If it’s your parents’ own money, I don’t see an issue with that.”
Other bills filed by Vasut include restrictions on how both the public and private sectors can respond to future pandemics. Among them are prohibiting businesses from requiring their employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination and for school districts to mandate children or employees wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease.
He also authored legislation that would undercut the state mandate passed during the last regular session for communities to provide lifeguards on coastal beaches. The bill would accomplish this by raising the population levels at which the mandates kick in to 500,000 for counties and 15,000 for municipalities. His objection is not to the lifeguards, he said, but to the state not providing the funding for them.
Multiple proposed constitutional amendments also were filed by Vasut. They include adding a section that reads, “The liberty of a parent to direct the upbringing of the parent’s child is a fundamental right. This right includes the right to direct the care, custody, control, education, moral and religious training, and medical care of the child.”
“The current liberty of a parent to direct the upbringing of their child as a fundamental right is based on precedent, on case law,” he said. “We all know that case law is not set in stone forever. … So this is ensuring that we’re putting into the Constitution in a more permanent manner what is already recognized in case law. We want to ensure no future court could go in and undermine the ability of a parent to direct the upbringing of their children.”
Other proposed amendments would remove the mandatory retirement age for state justices and judges, authorize legislative action at any point during the session and protecting private schools and home schools from local and state regulation of its educational program.
