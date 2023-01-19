FREEPORT — The Texas Department of Transportation’s project rehabilitating Highway 36 is continuing in Freeport and will inconvenience drivers more than usual for the rest of the week.
The highway’s reconstruction has been taking place in bits and pieces from CR 1495 to where it crosses the river in Freeport. However, the highway itself isn’t what will be closed. Beginning today, the end of Velasco Boulevard will be closed for improvements.
“We have a closure to the access to Velasco from and to Highway 36 to reconstruct the street tie-in. The closure will begin tomorrow morning and will extend until Tuesday night due to the width of the street,” highway department spokesman Danny Perez said. “There will be no closure on the SH 36 lanes.”
Signs pointing people to alternate routes will be posted.
“They’ve established a detour taking folks down Cherry Street and truck traffic, I believe, will go through Highway 288,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
The full detour will take people from Velasco to Ninth Street to Cherry and then to Highway 36.
The project has been in the works for nearly 20 years. It is meant to alleviate traffic congestion that had been identified in the early 2000s as metropolitan Houston continued to grow and saw more workers coming and going from Brazoria County’s northern cities.
Expansion of the highway has been taking place north of Brazoria County for a few years before moving to the southernmost section late last year.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
