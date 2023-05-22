OYSTER CREEK — The city took the next step in approving the annexation of the Vernor property to the north of the city limit.
After returning from a closed session to review the issue, the City Council set a public hearing date on the action, which will take place with its regular meeting June 16.
Vernor HR Director and Land Development Overseer Randy Fry attended and received thanks for his help in moving the project forward.
“We look forward to welcoming you in on the 16th,” Mayor Justin Mills said.
In March, the city received the blessing of the property owners, the Vernor family, to move forward with the annexation. While their company has not given an indication of any immediate plans to go forward with the subdivision, Vernor had been pursuing a housing development on the land prior to the 2020 pandemic, causing the company to shut down the proposal.
Mills picked up the ball on the annexation this year, pointing out that money had already been set aside with the town’s Economic Development Corporation for extending the city's utility lines across Oyster Creek to the property, and it had been sitting idle for more than two years.
Mills indicated he felt it would be wiser to pay to finish the project now for use in the indeterminate future while the city had the money earmarked, rather than wait for prices to continue rising, which has been an issue for a large number of infrastructure projects in the last few years.
After the public hearing, the property would be subject to final annexation by an ordinance from the council.
The land on the A0146 Robert Aycock Tract is just north of the current city limit on the east side of FM 523, across from Oyster Creek Municipal Park.
“What we need to do is just take what y’all have talked about and just get it as short and sweet as we can get it, taking the agreement to have everybody on board with that before the hearing comes up,” City Attorney Larry Boyd said.
Fry said he would return the paperwork to the Vernor board.
“I appreciate what all of y’all have done. I know it’s been a lot of discussion and taking up a lot of your time and effort,” Fry said.
The vote to schedule the meeting passed unanimously with an abstention from Johnny Romero Jr., who is an employee of Vernor.
In other business, the city approved permit renewals for mobile home and RV Parks. They also voted to continue their membership with the Gulf Coast Cities Coalition, which works to keep costs as low as possible with Centerpoint Energy.
Lastly, the council welcomed a new member representing Position 2 with Micah Blaylock. He will replace Miguel Barbosa, who chose not to run for reelection.
Barbosa had been sent out of town by his employer shortly after becoming a councilman, but Mills thanked him, saying he did the work to make sure he remained in the loop on the council’s affairs.
“When it came crunch time, he would drive from Corpus to make the meetings and that’s the main thing. He did stay up to date on what we were doing,” Mills said.
