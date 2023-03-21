OYSTER CREEK — The annexation of about 40 acres north of town took another step forward when Oyster Creek City Council received the tentative blessing of the landowners for the second time.
In a prior meeting, Mayor Justin Mills had brought the topic back into discussion after it had been stymied, despite being far along in the process, by the events of 2020. The timing of the topic’s resurrection came down to a desire to nail down the project while the city could still pay for it, Mills said, citing both rising construction costs and the fact the city’s economic development corporation had earmarked funds for the resultant connection project for over three years.
At that previous meeting, the council had been unable to take action, but had made it clear to the public that there was an unanimous desire to move forward should an action item appear on their agenda. The property, owned by the Vernor family, is likely to be used for a housing development.
“The only question I had doing all of this and moving forward was if we were going to have the same easements?” Mills asked a Vernor representative at the meeting Thursday.
“Yes. I’ve met with the Vernor board today and they agreed that they would like to have that annexed, but they would like to see what the agreement would actually be. But they agreed to the original right-of-ways that were established in that initial document,” Vernor HR Director and Land Development Overseer Randy Fry said.
To take the remaining steps, City Attorney Larry Boyd said it would take approximately two months to go through the legal channels with the board, publish notice of a public hearing and annex the property by ordinance.
Boyd was asked to put together the agreement, which he said could be written within the next week and delivered to the Vernor board for final approval.
“This is going to take us off the hook and just removes the timeline for everything,” Mills said.
Fry said he would prefer to take the original plat agreement before the board, but doing the annexation platted or as one piece of property were both likely acceptable.
“Now the ball is rolling,” Mills said. “We will have that letter sent over and get moving forward with this.”
The land, located on the A0146 Robert Aycock Tract, is known as the Vernor Property due to its ownership. It is just north of the current city limit on the east side of Highway 523, across from Oyster Creek Municipal Park.
The annexation costs will encompass the extension of utilities across Oyster Creek to the potential residential property, namely water and sewer.
In other business, the council voted to write off utility bills from the year 2017 and before as a way to remove them from the city’s financial statement. It was made clear by City Secretary Andi Ford it would not clear outstanding bills from the system completely and any outstanding debts would have to be squared if a person sought to reestablish service with the city.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.