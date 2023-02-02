An annual effort to decrease the environmental burden on the coast, reduce navigational safety hazards and save residents’ tax dollars is back in Brazoria County.
The Vessel Turn-In Program is a cooperative effort of county government, the Texas General Land Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Brazoria County Firefighters Association. It enables residents to properly dispose of derelict vessels so they do not clog state waterways, including rivers and bayous.
The program was created in 2015, to counter the rise in the illegal disposal of vessels. About 300 vessels have been turned in during the life of the program in Brazoria County.
Vessel owners are asked to fill out a form releasing the boat to Brazoria County, said Kurt Adams, a natural resources specialist for the GLO. Owners are encouraged to bring the boat’s title, bill of sale or any related paperwork.
“Disposing of a vessel can be difficult because there are not many places to do so,” Adams said. “This leads to improper disposal along roadways, boat ramps,and state waters, which cause pollution threats and navigational hazards.”
The boat should be under 26 feet in length; those exceeding these dimensions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
If the watercraft qualifies, its batteries will be removed before it is sent to a landfill.
County commissioners rotate which two participate in the program each year. This year vessels can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Feb. 9 at Brazoria County Precinct 2 at 21017 CR 171 in Angleton or Precinct 3 at 2467 FM 528 in Alvin.
For information, call the GLO at 409-727-7481.
Kate Chia is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.
