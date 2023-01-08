BRAZORIA — The powerful music of God and the Gospel coming from the Greater Mount Zion Church could be heard from across the parking lot, celebrating the coming together of communities and, most importantly, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This month, to celebrate the civil rights icon and the powerful impact he had with his actions, the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee has planned a series of events leading up to the MLK Day holiday. The first can saturday when the nonprofit presented a performance featuring guest clinician Dr. Anthony McBeth and the MLK Music Celebration Choir.
“It’s a time to get together and learn and be a part of the community, but really focusing on singing,” MLKCC chairwoman Mary Frances Hall said.
The concert featured soulful worship from choir members of the New Hope Community Church, speeches from members of various area churches and audience members chiming in with their own praise, all leading up to the main event. This year’s choir included about 30 men and women who spent the first week of the new year rehearsing.
“It’s everybody coming together under one God, I know it’s MLK but we’re all coming together, communicating, talking with each other,” choir member of 20 years Lennette Bell said. “I love it. Every year you’re always meeting somebody new. One year I sit by this person, next year, oh, I’ve met a new person, I love it.”
Like the choir, the audience contained people from different churches and towns — some from as far as Wharton — all dressed to the nines to celebrate the life of MLK, but also one another. Many times throughout the performances and speeches, members rose from their seats with their hands in the air or before them, praising God and those performing.
“It’s wonderful that everyone comes together to celebrate, from around the community, from different counties,” New Hope Community Church member Michelle Robinson said.
Although a theme of the night was community, the overall theme of this year's celebration is "Creating the Change." The phrase means many things to different people, with the different views helping build a community.
“To me it really means getting involved with the community,” first-time choir member Thomasine Coleman said. “We are the change, and how we work together determines the outcome, so being a part of making things better for humanity, and that’s what Martin Luther King did.”
Other events planned by the MLKCC include the Community Worship Service on Thursday at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton; the Commemorative Banquet on Saturday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College; and the MLK Day Parade and Festival Jan. 16 in Freeport. For information, visit MLKCC.org.
