CLUTE
While some seek notoriety from a young age, it’s usually those who find themselves on unexpected paths that lead them to recognition they weren’t even seeking.
This is true for Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame Award recipient Heidi Ronje Whitehead.
“I lived and grew up in the Lake Jackson area,” Whitehead said. “I was born and raised there and went through my entire academic portion of my schooling there — from elementary to intermediate and then graduated from Brazoswood High School and attended Brazosport College.”
Whitehead earned her high school diploma in three years instead of four in 1998. While in high school, she took marine biology courses that sparked her love and interest in aquatic animals, but then she chose to take a different path.
“I was pursuing a career in the dental field so I attended UT dental school for a brief period and was actually working in oral surgery for the hospital here in Galveston,” Whitehead said. “I went down during my lunch break for an Earth Day event that they had, and the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network had a community outreach booth there. That’s how I learned about the organization and the great work that they do, so I signed up that day to volunteer.”
The rest is history, she says.
Whitehead spent as much time as she could volunteering. It was what she always wanted to do, but she didn’t realize she could make a career out of it until her volunteer work proved to her she was where she needed to be, she said.
She applied her background in biology and science to the needs of the organization and worked in various positions, including volunteer coordinator, operations manager and state operations coordinator before becoming its. executive director in 2010.
Working as the executive director for the Stranding Network has led to opportunities for networking and growth, and the district refers to Whitehead as renowned in her field.
On call 24 hours a day, the work she does saving marine mammals and educating the community about their lives has become her life’s work. It also led to her finding a mate of her own in fellow volunteer and husband Christopher Whitehead.
He always wanted to be a marine biologist as well, but he has stayed in the medical field. However, they continue to work together rehabilitating animals for the organization, and that’s special to them, Whitehead said.
Returning animals back to the wild and bonding with non-releasable animals is a rewarding part of the job, and the volunteers and co-workers make the job special, she said.
“You have to have an innate need and love of nature of the marine environment because it requires a lot of work and dedication and passion for the work to be able to do it because it is hard work,” Whitehead said. “I think that was instilled in me through some of the marine biology courses I was exposed to in high school … at that time they would take us out in the field and take us to Surfside Beach where we could sand map and really start looking at all of the different species that were there. That really just sparked an interest in me and fostered a love that I had developed as a child.”
Volunteer Dawn Smithey nominated Whitehead for the award.
Whitehead is extremely well-known in the marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation and research community. She has given lectures in Canada and helped rehabilitate mammals as far away as Alaska, Smithey said in an email response. Whitehead also has completed extensive studies on Texas marine mammals, Smithey wrote.
“She is a selfless and great leader. She is definitely the backbone of the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network,” Smithey said. “I was extremely honored to nominate Heidi for the Wall of Fame. I became a volunteer for TMMSN, where I have observed firsthand the leadership, work ethic and knowledge of Heidi. She gives her heart to all of her rescues and works tirelessly to give them their best chance of survival. I could not be more proud to call her not only our leader, but friend.”
That someone would nominate her really touched Whitehead, she said.
Whitehead recognizes the criteria of the award includes it be someone who has made an impact on the community and sets a good example for students. She tries to serve as a mentor for the generation coming up, especially for young women, and a huge part of her job is educating the community about the protected resources for the animals, Whitehead said.
“It’s definitely an honor to receive this. For me, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to do the work that we do,” Whitehead said. “Receiving honors like this is really motivating to continue to do the work that we do, and to know that people recognize you for that is nice. It’s certainly not why we do it, but it definitely is motivating in keeping us going.”
