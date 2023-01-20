Volunteers brave the cold and wind Jan. 15, 2022, for Dunes Day, an annual effort to help reinvigorate the dines along Surfside Beach. Volunteers are needed to help with this year’s event, which will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
ANGLETON — Brazoria County needs volunteers more than ever this year at Dunes Day on Follett’s Island. With the frequency of storms hitting the coast in the last three years, the sand dunes of Brazoria County beaches have almost completely disappeared.
Dunes Day will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway in Surfside Beach. Volunteers will help stake down recycled Christmas Trees on area beaches to help rebuild the dunes. Outdoor work attire such as long sleeves and long pants with closed-toed shoes are recommended, as well as work gloves and a hammer to drive stakes into the sand. Volunteers will be given instructions on where and how to stake out the trees at the meeting location.
A chili dog lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. at Stahlman Park. To reduce the amount of trash in general, water bottles and water cups will not be provided. Filtered water will be available for volunteers to refill their own water bottles.
The need for volunteers and recycled Christmas trees is imperative for dune rebuilding this season. With the number of storms the Texas Gulf Coast has experienced in recent years, local beaches have not had a chance to rebound. Presently, recent storms have eroded upward of 75 percent of the dunes along the 14 miles of Follet’s Island in Brazoria County.
The natural process of a sand dune cycles between build-up in the years between storms and then partially erodes back during storm years. Placing recycled Christmas trees on the beach greatly supports the onset of the dune building process. Christmas trees act as sand-fencing and aid sand accumulation. Once the trees start to decompose, they act as fertilizer for dune-stabilizing grasses to grow and continue the process.
No advance registration is needed. For information, call the Parks Department at 979-864-1541 or visit brazoriacountyparks.org.
