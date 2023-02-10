LAKE JACKSON — According to a 2012 statistic, 22 military veterans committed suicide every day, giving a local organization both its name and its mission.
VOW22, created to raise awareness and help veterans in the area, provides counseling and other resources to veterans and their families to prevent suicide. It’s annual march has become its signature event to raise the profile of the problem.
“We as an organization took a vow to our veterans to be there for them. That way, they know our organization stands for taking care of our veterans — that’s our vow,” said David Vincent, the organization’s president and co-founder. “In return, we also ask veterans to take a vow to themselves that before they think about hurting themselves, they’ll reach out to us first, and we are their first line before they even think of doing anything like that.”
The 8th annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Hike is just one of the events that will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday around the Lake Jackson Civic Center. The public is encouraged to participate in the 4-mile walk through town starting at 10:30 a.m. to show veterans there is support around them.
“It’s for the community to come out and show the veterans that they are here to support,” vice president and co-founder Stephanie Vincent said. “It’s also for the veterans to come out and meet other veterans in their community and build a support system for themselves.”
Other activities include moonwalks, laser tag, food trucks, water slides, military vehicles, a game trailer and a petting zoo. Because the event is about veteran awareness, there also will be many resource booths available, including a job fair for veterans in collaboration with the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council.
“We believe suicide involves so many aspects of a person’s life,” Stephanie Vincent said. “If you’re unemployed, you’re unable to provide for your family, and that adds to mental health issues because that brings, yes stress, but that also brings on a whole ‘nother list of issues. If you’re unemployed, you don’t have money to pay your bills. We are trying to provide as many different resources for them in one spot that we can.”
Active and retired service members, spouses and children, other relatives and civilians all are encouraged to come out, she said. Last year’s event drew more than 1,000 people.
“We are a family-oriented organization because we believe that your family is your unit,” Stephanie Vincent said. “So we want y’all to do things together, wives to meet other wives, kids to meet other kids, so it’s for everybody.”
At 10 a.m., opening ceremonies will begin with the national anthem, the opening prayer, the county proclamation, and the final roll call. The Hike step off is at 10:30 a.m. and the after party at the civic center from noon to 4 p.m. featuring live music from the Southbound 288 cover band and food trucks.
