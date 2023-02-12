LAKE JACKSON — Kids, dogs and brawny men in 1980s-style running shorts dotted a copious amount of camouflage mingled with red, white and blue as the participants in the eighth annual VOW22 hike filed into the Lake Jackson Civic Center parking lot.
The four-mile trek through town was the latest effort to bring positive attention to a troubling statistic — veterans are one and a half times more likely to die by suicide than those who haven’t served. The name of the organization comes from 2012 figures that said an average of 22 military veterans committed suicide every single day and the organizers' promise to address it.
To do so, the group and its founders, David and Stephanie Vincent, have not only raised awareness, but brought veterans out into the community for events like the hike. While a blustery day kept things on the cooler side, it didn’t keep people from turning out and participating to help cover the cost of counseling for vets.
David Vincent estimated 800 to 1,000 people participated in the hike and 1,200 were at the Civic Center when they arrived back, bettering last year’s participation estimated at 1,000 guests. The length of the group stretched noticeably further back this year, he said.
David Vincent had asked the crowd how many new people were joining this year and was surprised when about half them cheered. In addition to the hikers, there were more exhibitors, with both veterans organizations represented, reaching out a helping hand to those in need, and folks looking to cater to those same veterans with merchant tables and a food court. Even the SPCA brought 10 dogs, which joined a large number of pets and service dogs that accompanied people.
Bouncy castles were set up to entertain the children who either walked along with their parents or met up with them that afternoon. Game tables and laser tag also occupied a lot of people. A person in full Spartan regalia from the X-Box game series "Halo" walked around greeting everyone. Local cover band Southbound 288 offered up covers of hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” while letting those of age know about the make-shift bar that had been set up behind their performance for those looking to cut loose after their long walk.
“They’re everywhere, but they’re still here, which is great,” David Vincent said.
Typically, the follow-up events would be held off-site, but the Vincents thought the set-up this year worked out very well to keep people involved.
“This year we definitely had more booths. We had 54 this year, which is much more than any other year, and this year we’re doing the afterparty here,” Stephanie Vincent said. “Usually when we get back, we’re done and then the after party moves and obviously the crowd diminishes quite a lot.”
One of those first-time booths was being watched over by the father-daughter team of Adam and Emily Malacina who where selling Girl Scout cookies at the finish line. They had sold more than 200 boxes, putting a solid dent in Emily Malacina’s effort to match her 1,300-box total from last year. She was already planning to come back next year. The Malacinas were there because of veterans connected with their troop.
“One of our Girl Scouts' dads is a veteran, and then, because we were coming, we invited one of our friends, a Marine veteran, to come down,” Adam Malacina said.
The networking of veterans and active military to bring in new exhibitors was a theme as another exciting addition was from the Coast Guard, who hauled in a 29 ft. response boat, used for operations in shallow waters around Freeport. It was there because a VOW22 member reached out to a Coast Guard member and brought them on board.
Eli Kelley and Jayven Amanoncy were stationed with the craft, helping people up the temporary staircase and letting them explore the cabin.
“We hosted a veterans’ 5K back in Galveston on Veterans Day, and we had the VOW22 organization go out there and one of our guys down there made a contact with them and he invited us for this,” Kelley said.
“It’s good to get some exposure out here,” Amamoncy said.
As long as their cause remains relevant, VOW22 will keep putting the word out and trying to put vets in touch with other vets and counselors.
“The plan is just to grow it each year and get more people out,” Stephanie Vincent said, indicating they expected to hold next year’s event about the same time.
