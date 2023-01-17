DANBURY — Some Brazoria County communities will have a small window to apply for grant funding to improve their infrastructure. Danbury is one of them prepping their choices.
Grant funding became available after Hurricane Harvey when the federal government, through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provided cash to the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
After a process to determine how to distribute the funds for these mitigation grants, it was decided they would be handled by the Texas General Land Office. Many larger cities worked in December to get their particulars decided by the Jan. 9 deadline.
For communities too small to meet the size requirements instituted by the GLO, there’s still hope, however, as the county received funds which it will distribute for projects that, in some cases, are long needed. While they have not settled on anything officially, Mayor Sue Powell said that the Danbury will likely put anything they get towards their sewer system and wastewater plant.
“We discussed it and we’re going to be meeting with an engineering firm. They’re going to come out Thursday, take a tour of our sewer plant and of our lift stations and we’re going to come up with a plan,” Powell said.
Members of the Brazoria County government will meet on Jan. 18 to establish the requirements for communities like Danbury to put in their applications, at which point they will have nine days until Jan. 27 to finalize and turn in their requests.
Danbury’s city council will meet on Jan. 19 in order to get the plans which come out of the engineer visit reviewed and possibly finalized as part of that quick turnaround.
In separate but related business, the council discussed quotes to clean the lift station at the wastewater treatment plant— a job that will not wait until the funds from Brazoria County are expected to be disbursed.
“It’s something that’s needed soon and those community development block grant mitigation funds won’t be available probably until the end of the year— next year— so cleaning the lift station is something that has to happen, but it wasn’t decided. I need to get more quotes,” Powell said.
In other business, the city passed a resolution to purchase a load of cold mix for road repairs, though they are still negotiating the price.
“We’re currently quoting the cold patch and it looks like we’ll probably buy it from the county because if we order it from an asphalt company, we have to buy 25 tons at a time,” Powell said. “Frankly, we’re not going to use 25 tons.”
“The county has offered us a truckload to purchase from them, so we’re just working on the pricing,” she said.
The council also extended the city’s contract with CERES for debris removal.
