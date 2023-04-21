QUINTANA — Water woes aren’t exclusive to any specific city in Brazoria County, but Quintana officials think they’ve pinpointed the issue with theirs. To solve them, they’re testing out a new filtration company while telling their current provider to shape up.
Quintana is charged $42 per month for the rental of filtration systems and their maintenance by Culligan and $400 per filter replacement. City Council members said they have seen a complete lack of follow-through on the terms of their agreement with the company.
“Do we have service records on these units? Do they ever come in?” Councilwoman Amy Waldorf asked, being told they were receiving regular bills, but had no service records. “It doesn’t sound like the work’s being done.”
Since Winter Storm Uri in 2021 and the simultaneous departure of the company’s then-current management in the area, council members said they’d seen a complete lack of presence by the company and a noticeable deterioration of water quality.
“After Uri when we lost power, I know that they weren’t coming to change the filter quarterly, because it took me about eight months to realize it wasn’t on,” Waldorf said. “They shouldn’t be billing when they know dang well they’re not following up.”
Councilwoman Debbie Alongis said Culligan would need to contact her to access her filters, and she had not received any notices or requests from the company.
In the meantime, Alongis agreed to a trial pilot program of maintenance on her home from the local Water of Texas Co. from Clute, which is owned by a person who worked under Culligan prior to the city’s issues with the company. Wright requested service from the company prior to the meeting, as well. Approval of Alongis’ switch to Water of Texas passed unanimously.
“When we first got with Culligan, we had Mike Claybourn — who was working for Culligan and did the water down here — put in the system,” Wright said. “He left them shortly after the freeze and it’s been a hot mess since.”
Water of Texas said it cannot provide short-term pricing and would require an initial purchase cost of about $3,000 per unit for the systems rather than the smaller rental price. However, its filter cost would be significantly lower than Culligan’s, the company said.
If the city decides to change to the company, which is aligned with Brita water filters, they may look at different options or some kind of buyback program if they can come to an agreement.
Claybourn also said the installation of carbon filters at the source could help with the system as a whole.
Wright suggested taking another look at the city’s options during the next budget. In the meantime, Councilman Mike Fletcher suggested Culligan be contacted to demand service according to the payments made by the city. The request was motioned and approved.
In other business, the city approved a building permit for a single-family home at 400 Second St., pending fees and the following of city ordinances. They let the representative know it could be adjusted in the coming months as the city seeks to refine its charter.
They also approved a demolition permit and waived fees for a residential building at 502 Kastl St., with the stipulation that proof must be provided of the proper decommissioning of the septic system.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.