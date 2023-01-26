LAKE JACKSON — The delivery of pumps and motors for the pilot desalination plant are still a couple months away from being delivered as the seven-year journey toward increasing the region’s water supply continues.
The pumps, motors, pilot plant and boiler for the concentration line to the desalination plant were expected to arrive early this year but are still in production, Brazosport Water Authority General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said. They will be used for the pilot plant, a smaller-scale version of the desalination plant that will allow the process to be tested and determine what type of water pretreatment will be required.
“The manufacturers are putting the pumps and motors together now and looking at a delivery sometime in March or April and the RO (reverse osmosis) facility we’re hopping will be here in May,” Woodruff said. “It will take a couple of weeks to assemble. We hope to start piloting come summer.”
Woodruff provided an update to the BWA board during its meeting Wednesday.
There are three wells drilled for the plant already. One well is 1,000 feet and one is 1,600 to 1800 feet, he said, and they’re working on the wellhead improvements on well No. 3. However, they are waiting on the boiler for the concentrate lines, he said.
“A contractor was scheduled to start yesterday but don’t think they’ll get going ’til Monday,” Woodruff said, citing the recent rain as an issue.
The Brazosport Water Authority began the process of building the desalination plant that converts brackish groundwater into potable water in 2015. After several privately proposed desalination projects failed to materialize in the early 2000s, BWA incorporated one in its the master plan it developed in 2011.
Funding for the project comes from two bonds issued by the BWA — $5.6 million worth in 2015 and another $22.7 million a year later. The latter covered the plant, two wells and piping.
The project, then estimated to cost about $53 million for a 10 million-gallon-a-day plant, received the go-ahead from the BWA’s member cities in early 2014. Bonds to finance the project were sold in December 2015.
The anticipated desalination plant will pump brackish water out of deep aquifers along the coast to provide 12 million gallons of water to reserves for the plant’s use. Surface water and minerals will be put back in to keep the water from being corrosive, making it usable water for residential customers, Woodruff said.
The pilot plant is a crucial step in the process, board member Juan Longoria said in a previous article. Once it provides the intended information, the BWA can move forward with the full-scale plant.
“We’ll get all our bid documents together and get the approval from the state and we’ll send that out for bid and start construction in 18 to 24 months for the plant to be built and all equipment to arrive and the plant to start up,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff hopes the bid process will start about a year from now but says it depends on how long the approval process from the state takes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.