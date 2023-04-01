ANGLETON — The Texas Miracle will evaporate if the state doesn’t do more to address its current and future water supply, according to Carlos Rubinstein, who has spent his professional career overseeing water programs at all levels of government.
The money available to make the improvements necessary to increase the amount of available water is also just a drop in the bucket, he said during a recent Lower Brazos River Coalition luncheon.
“There is absolutely not enough public money to fund all our water needs,” he said. “There isn’t enough money at the federal level. There is not enough public money at the state level. And there is not enough public money at the city level either. We need to come to terms with that.”
Even when the money is allocated, it’s only part of the solution, Rubinstein said, pointing to the state’s SWIFT program.
Created by the Texas Legislature in 2017, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas — or SWIFT — aimed to make $27 billion available through affordable, ongoing state financial assistance for projects in the state water plan. At the time of its creation, it was well-known the fund would not be nearly enough, Rubinstein said.
“SWIFT was never intended to be the end-all,” he said. “It was only intended to fund up to $27 billion worth of projects over 50 years of what was then expected to be an over $90 billion need.”
That need involves infrastructure improvements, which are a major contributor to water supply problems. Aging pipes are causing a significant amount of potential supply to never make it to users.
“You would be surprised how many projects we would not need to build if we did not have leaky pipes,” Rubinstein said. “These are leaky pipes under the street, before the meter. Many communities can loss up to 30 percent of their water. It’s not only water that you’re losing it’s money that you’re losing as well.”
One proposal to make progress toward meeting future water needs in Texas is Senate Bill 28, which will go on the chamber’s intent calendar for possible floor debate Monday with its enabling companion, Senate Joint Resolution 75. The two pieces of legislation would create a new Water Supply for Texas Fund to be administered by the Texas Water Development Board to pay for new water projects and upgraded infrastructure — with a focus on rural communities, the Texas Tribune reported.
A dollar figure isn’t attached to the plan, but Rubinstein said the more important number is how much water the plan aims to provide — 7 million acre-feet in the next decade. That’s the equivalent of three and a half Lake Travises. Rubinstein referred to the plan as capable of creating a “generational type of activity.”
Without an ambitious bill such as SB 28 — or the identical House Bill 10 — Texas will not be able to sustain its phenomenal growth, he said.
“The biggest limiting factor to economic development is water,” he said.
