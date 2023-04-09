Congressman Randy Weber’s outline for how to better protect children from gun violence when they are in school will have a friendlier audience this session, raising its prospects for passage, he believes.
Weber’s plan incorporates four bills, three of which he offered during the previous session. None made it to a floor vote.
“Our conjecture is they didn’t pass because we were in the minority during the 117th Congress,” a Weber spokeswoman said. “Now that we’re in the majority in this Congress, we have high hopes that our bills pass.”
The 14th Congressional District Weber represents has experienced the pain of a mass campus shooting. In 2018, 10 people were killed when a former student opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County and continues to carry the scars of that day, Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Ruben Espinoza said.
“No one healed completely after that. We struggled for many years — little things trigger emotions of that day,” he said. “The sound of an alarm was stressful for years after.”
The gist of Weber’s legislation aimed at preventing more school massacres is to use unspent pandemic relief money for school security upgrades and putting more trained armed protectors on campuses.
The bills being reintroduced by Weber, R-Friendswood, are titled the Protect Our Children’s Schools Act, the School Resource Officer Compensation Act and the Protect Against School Shootings Act. The fourth measure, the Securing our Schools bill, mirrors one offered in the Senate by Texas Republican Ted Cruz.
Specifically:
The Protect Our Children’s Schools bill would use unspent COVID funds to help strengthen school safety. It also would provide training for teachers on how to deal with active shooters.
The School Resource Officer Compensation bill encourages school districts to hire retired law enforcement officers to provide armed campus security. It does so by exempting them from paying matching the officer’s Social Security contributions.
The Protect Against School Shootings bill would amend the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990 to let current and retired law enforcement officers, and others permitted by their state to carry firearms in what otherwise would be a “gun-free” school zone.
The Securing Our Schools bill would provide funding to double the number of school resource officers, provide more on-campus mental health counselors and expand the nonprofit security grant program.
Weber announced the bills in the wake of another mass shooting. A 28-year-old woman who identified as transgender killed three adults and three elementary school students March 27 at a private school in Nashville. Audrey Hale shot open a locked door to gain entry, police said.
“There is no reason why our schools should be soft targets. We clearly have the resources and means to protect the most precious — our children and our teachers,” Weber said in a news release. “I’m introducing four common sense bills to bolster school safety, hire school resource officers and mental health counselors, and harden schools before another senseless violent crime destroys another family. It is more imperative than ever for Congress to pass these bills to protect our children and secure our schools.”
Providing more mental health resources is something Santa Fe ISD already has done, Espinoza said, as some students experience flashbacks to the shooting when the district conducts active shooter drills.
“We hire mental health counselors to help students deal with those emotions,” he said.
Espinoza, who was not chief at the time of the shooting, pointed out two resource officers were stationed at Santa Fe High School when the shooting happened, double the normal number assigned
“The shooter chose to inflict violence even while knowing we had those officers there,” Espinoza said. “If I had to give advice, I’d say don’t assume it can’t happen where you are. If it happened here it could happen anywhere.”
The accused gunman in the Santa Fe shooting, studentDimitrios Pagourtzis, remains in a North Texas mental health facility after being deemed unfit to stand trial. A judge reaffirmed that finding in February and will revisitPagourtzis’ mental fitness after 12 months.
