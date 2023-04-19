WEST COLUMBIA — Council approved the city’s application for a Texas Department of Transportation’s Alternatives Projects Grant that would pay to finish a sidewalk project surrounding West Columbia Elementary School.
Though it could take several years to receive, the grant would allow for the improvement with no cost to the residents, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
After walking her grandchildren to school, Kincannon determined there is a definite need for the sidewalks, she said.
“I visually see the need for sidewalks around our schools, so that would be a huge blessing to receive that grant,” she said. “Any grant money that we get means that our taxpayers don’t have to provide that money.”
The city already qualifies to receive transportation development credits, which would cover its required matching share of the work’s cost, a city news release said.
The expected 6-foot wide sidewalks would be placed along South 17th Street from South Columbia Drive to East Brazos Avenue, the west side of Loggins Street along East Texaco Street, Gulf Drive and to the West Columbia Elementary entrance at South 14th Street, Kincannon said.
The project would also include implementing signage, crosswalks and ADA ramps, the release said.
The project is expected to cost around $2.5 million, which will include design, permitting, construction and the department’s oversight, Kincannon said.
In other business, council unanimously approved a mixed beverage restaurant permit for Republic BBQ, 226 E. Brazos Ave.
The mixed beverage permit would allow the sale of spirits and liquors and not just beer and wine, City Secretary Kalli Avirett said.
“Assuming you are not in a dry area, the mixed beverage permit is the only permit that allows you to sell liquor for on-premises consumption,” Avirett said.
Originally a mechanic shop, Republic BBQ will now offer an outside bar area, televisions and mixed drinks.
The business has not announced an opening date.
Also on the agenda, council approved a contract with Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott to assist with delinquent residential tax accounts.
Council agreed the contract will allow Perdue to pursue residents who refuse to pay their local taxes, allowing for the work to be taken off of city staff so that they can focus on more important matters at hand.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
