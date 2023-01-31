WEST COLUMBIA — Wild Peach residents are invited to help the county spend grant money, and they can learn how during a public meeting tonight.
“It’s grant money that the county re-allocated,” Brazoria County Precinct 4 Commissioner David Linder said. “We were going to do another project, and it didn’t work out, and so we’re going to move it to Wild Peach.”
The funds are from the Hurricane Harvey Community Development Block Grant program targeting disaster recovery infrastructure. It can be used for constructing and upgrading flood and drainage facilities to prevent the county’s residents from experiencing similar or more extensive damage in future storms.
Linder has been trying for several months to contact property owners to access private property so the grant-funded project can proceed, but time is running out, he said.
“Over the last several months, we have tried and tried every option available to us to make contact with a few property owners to visit about the project and the possibilities to make a huge difference in drainage in the Wild Peach community,” he said. “We simply need access to private property to survey and take ground elevations. The meeting will be for the Wild Peach residents and the purpose will be to explain the project, ask for help with getting Wild Peach citizens and property owners on board with this likely one-time opportunity to possibly make huge improvements on drainage in the Wild Peach area.”
Linder said there are many rules about how and where the money can be spent.
“This money can only be used in certain areas that meet certain requirements, and they are very difficult to meet, sometimes impossible,” he said. “These are not my or Brazoria County requirements, these are federal and state requirements, and it’s very difficult to meet all the requirements and not many areas of the county will, but we feel Wild Peach does.”
A meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at Precinct 4 Building 2, 122 N. 10th St. in West Columbia.
