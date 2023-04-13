ANGLETON — Regina Lloyd, who testified to seeing a longtime friend burn the body of a Freeport man, was “scared, petrified, really nervous” when she called her former boyfriend the next morning, he said Wednesday on the witness stand.
Called by prosecutors in the murder trial of Thurston Bryant, Robert “Dion” Jones confirmed much of what Lloyd had said during her testimony Tuesday about her involvement in the disposal of Darron Boniaby’s body.
Bryant is accused of killing Boniaby, of Freeport, and burning his body in a field off CR 320 in Sweeny in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2021. He is on trial in Judge Justin Gilbert’s 412th District Court on charges of murder in Boniaby’s death and tampering with physical evidence to a human corpse for its disposal.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges; he could face life in prison if convicted.
Jones is a traffic control construction worker who met Lloyd just a few months before the incident, he testified. Reluctant to label their relationship when asked by lead prosecutor Brian Hrach, he acknowledged it was of a romantic nature.
Jones also confirmed much of Lloyd’s testimony from the previous day, saying she called him about 5 or 6 a.m. to pick her up from a Lake Jackson hotel and told him she had been with Bryant all night.
“She was stuttering a lot. She was scared out of her mind,” Jones said.
From the brief words he could gather from her, he put the whole story together, he said.
Although he didn’t know Bryant personally, he knew of him, Jones said. When he recognized Bryant’s car from Lloyd’s description roaming around Freeport, he went back to her home that morning, he said.
Bryant entered Lloyd’s house peacefully, but Jones could see right away he had a gun, he testified. Jones had one too, although he admitted to carrying it unlawfully. He said he kept it on him because he often worked out of town.
“I was noticing the gun on his hip. I was expecting the worst,” Jones said after testifying that he had his hand on his own weapon just in case.
However, after making several attempts to get Lloyd to go to a room in the rear of her apartment were unsuccessful, Bryant left.
Defense attorney Paul Kendall asked Jones if he knew beforehand that Lloyd would be spending the whole night with Bryant. Jones said he didn’t know until the next morning.
“She wanted you to believe that she was not with Bryant voluntarily. Did you believe her?” Kendall asked.
Jones did, he said.
“I told her she needed to do the right thing — that’s somebody’s kid, she needs to tell them,” Jones said.
Lloyd reported what happened to Freeport police that same day.
Prosecutors will continue presenting their case at 9 a.m. today. It is expected to take another day or two of testimony before they rest.
