CLUTE
Toto, we’re not in the audience anymore.
The Center for the Arts and Sciences presents the Penguin Project production of the “Wizard of Oz” today through Sunday in the Freeport LNG theater. The program puts kids and young adults with special needs in the spotlight as performers, paired with mentors on stage to help the process out.
“It’s a little more complicated than ‘Annie’ was, but the kids have really stepped up and are having a good time,” Executive Director Wes Copeland said, comparing this year’s production to the project’s inaugural show last year. “It aligns with us providing more opportunities for our community in both the arts and the sciences.”
The Penguin Project provides kids with special needs and disabilities their time on stage, decked out in whimsical costumes — an opportunity that they usually wouldn’t have.
“I like hanging out with my friends. I feel like I can be myself, everyone has their own talent,” said Hannah Fort, who plays Dorothy. “I like singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ It’s relaxing.”
Of the 30 mentors and artists who participated in last year’s production, many returned to help the Penguin Project performers this time. Mentor Sawyer Flournoy is among them, having had fun and making memories the first time around.
“Both my artists, they’re both my friends. I hang out with them outside of Penguin Project multiple times. It’s really fun to get to know them,” Flournoy said. “Even people with disabilities, they can do what we can do. They just need a little help.”
“Wizard of Oz” has newcomers to the Penguin Project, too.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” said first-time mentor Olivia Smith, who has appeared in both high school and Center Stages shows. “Working with special needs children on stage, it’s definitely a challenge, but something that I always say is the good always outweighs the bad, and every individual has their moments. But it’s such a fun experience. You sing and dance and you get to see everyone shine on stage, regardless of their disability and they shine in their own way.”
Many parents volunteered to help out with the production through set-building, lighting or costumes. Doing so allows parents to watch their kids grow in real time, whether that be a mentor, artist or both, parent Rachel Flournoy said.
“It is so cool because I have kids on both sides. I’ve got the mentor and the artist,” she said. “I get to see my mentor really step up with his responsibility and take on a role that is of a helper and an encourager, and then my artist, I get to see him just blossom into something that we never thought he would enjoy. He would never want to go out and do theater in traditional theater because there’s tryouts, lots of pressure. It goes really quickly, but this is something that he can do and kind of explore.”
The Center invites the community to the show after the kids spent months of rehearsals and development.
“I know our community really supports this kind of activity, not only just arts and sciences, but also opportunities for kids to be able to participate and to grow as human beings, which is something that theater really, really, really helps with,” Copeland said. “It helps with things like team-building and everyone has responsibility to learn their roles and to learn their songs and their choreography, so it’s just kind of a whole person development that theater arts particularly allows.”
“Wizard of Oz” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theatre at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive in Clute. Tickets are $16 and available at bfcas.org, by phone at 979-265-7661 or in person at the Center box office during regular business hours.
