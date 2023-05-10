LAKE JACKSON — A treasurer for a local sports league has found herself in hot water after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
Megan Meade, 28, of Alvin, is charged with aggregated theft, a state jail felony. She is free on $50,000 bond.
The date of the offense is listed as Jan. 1, 2020, but aggregated theft means someone committed two or more thefts “pursuant to one scheme or continuing course of conduct, whether from the same or several sources,” according to the Texas Penal Code.
Lt. Kristy Carlson, a public information officer for the Lake Jackson Police Department, said the time frame involved in the charge is over two years.
“The amount is just over $28,000,” Carlson said. “Being that it was a grand jury indictment, the warrant was issued out of the District Attorney’s office.”
The warrant was issued April 6. Meade was arrested and bonded out April 18. The aggregated theft charge she faces is elevated to a state jail felony because the amount she is accused of stealing is between $2,500 and $30,000.
Alex Jimenez, president of the Lake Jackson Girls Softball Association, said the board had no comment and no intention of making a public statement regarding the alleged theft.
“What we’re going to do and how we’re going to handle this is let the police handle the situation and that’s about all we’ve got to comment on,” Jimenez said.
Meade shows a previous misdemeanor theft charge of between $50 and $500 in Brazoria County from 2009. She received 12 months of community supervision after pleading guilty to that charge, according to online court records.
If convicted of aggregated theft, Meade could be sentenced to up to two years in state jail.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
