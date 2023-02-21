JONES CREEK — A homeowner is recovering after being injured while escaping from a fire that gutted her home.
“Basically I walked in and there was flames in the kitchen,” Sydney Jennings said. “I woke my father-in-law up, got him and the dogs out of the house and I went to the room and I got our important documents out and busted the window out. There was smoke rolling around the bedroom door and I jumped out the window.”
The fire started about 12:15 p.m. Monday inside her one-story home in the 6400 block of Spencer Drive. Firefighters from around Southern Brazoria County were called to provide manpower to fight the blaze.
She used her safe to smash the window, she said by phone Monday evening after being released from the hospital, where she received stitches to her knee.
“I was hyperventilating and freaking out because all my belongings were on fire,” she said. “I guess my adrenaline was pumping and I was worried about getting out of the house and my stuff, but my neighbor, Priscilla, was already running towards the house by the time I looked up from jumping out the window.”
Priscilla Garza and her son were watching TV and they heard “four big bangs,” but Garza didn’t think much of it since construction is taking place nearby, she said.
“When my son looked out the window, he said, ‘Mom, Syd’s on the road,’” Garza said. “She’s running from the house and her father-in-law was running from the house and we saw at that point just a little bit of smoke. It wasn’t anything crazy, but we took off over there. We ran over there to go help her to see what was going on.”
She helped get people away from the burning house since she kept hearing busting noises.
“We’re great friends; our kids play together. When we saw that, it’s not normal,” Garza said. “She was over here on the side of the road and she had her safe and her dogs and wanted to make sure her dogs were OK. So we basically brought them over to get out of the way because at that point it just started fuming.”
None of Jennings’ five sons were home at the time of the fire.
Seventh-grader Hagen Farley arrived while firefighters were still working to quell the flames. All his school stuff caught on fire, including the trumpet he plays in band, he said.
“I’m sad. The good thing is my most expensive things, like my guns, they’re not here,” he said.
The tools he uses for one of his hobbies were among items he lost, Hagen said.
“I make wooden pens on a wood lathe and I carve them out,” he said. “I collect Hot Wheels and stuff, nice expensive Hot Wheels and older ones, and they’re all gone, I bet. I’m really sad about it. I also fish a lot and I had a bunch of fishing poles in my room and they’re all gone, so yeah, it’s sad,”
The family had insurance, but the fire left them homeless, Jennings said; they were staying at a friend’s home Monday night. Everything in the entire kitchen and living room is gone, she said, but the family might be able to salvage some things.
She asked people not donate items for them because they have no place to put them.
“I would say Amazon gift cards because you can get just about anything from Amazon,” she said. “A lot of clothes were savable because they were in drawers … but the whole roof on the entire house is basically gone, so everything is covered in insulation.”
Jennings created an Amazon registry if people would like to donate toward their rebuilding. It can be found at www.amazon.com/registries/custom/2KOYHV5NTVU9P /guest-view.
Firefighters from the Lake Jackson, River’s End, Brazoria, Sweeny Wild Peach and Freeport fire department assisted Jones Creek. West Brazos and Lake Jackson EMS provided support.
