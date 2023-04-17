SWEENY — A Brazoria County man went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital with a gunshot wound outside a Sweeny home Monday, authorities said.
The 36-year-old woman accused of shooting him told officers she did it in self-defense, Sweeny Police Sgt. Ed Srebalus said.
“As far as we know, two people got into an argument,” Srebalus said. “One person fired at the other person. The other person fired back, shooting the one man in the arm.”
The man, 38, is also from Sweeny and was taken by Life Flight ambulance to Hermann Memorial Hospital. His wound did not appear to be life-threatening, Srebalus said.
The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. outside a home in the 200 block of Avenue A in Sweeny. The woman told police the man shot at her first, and she shot back to defend herself, Srebalus said.
The woman left after the shooting and authorities found her at a home in the 9700 block of FM 524 south of town, he said. After taking her into custody, police released her without filing charges, Srebalus said.
“We don’t know if one shot first at the other. That’s what we believe; that’s why one is not going to jail as opposed to the other going to jail,” he said. “It’s going to be one of those where we follow up, get more information and try to find witnesses.”
Once police complete their investigation, their findings will be presented to a Brazoria County grand jury to determine whether charges are warranted, Srebalus said.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor of The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
