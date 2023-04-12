ANGLETON — Charles Woodard noticed smoke near the area where he planned to hunt on CR 320 in Sweeny the morning of Dec. 3, 2021. What he found would later be identified as the charred and unrecognizable remains of Freeport resident Darron Boniaby.
Details of Boniaby’s murder and disposal were revealed during testimony Tuesday in the trial of Thurston Bryant in Judge Justin Gilbert’s 412th District Court.
Bryant, from Lake Jackson, is charged with murder in Boniaby’s death and tampering with physical evidence to a human corpse for its disposal. He pleaded not guilty to both charges; he could face life in prison if convicted.
Lead prosecutor Brian Hrach walked the jury of seven women and seven men, including alternates, through the evidence he and co-counsel Lily Martinez intend to present against Bryant, including that an autopsy revealed an execution-style gunshot wound to the victim.
“What happened to Darron Boniaby should not have happened to him. He didn’t deserve to die,” Hrach said in his opening statement.
As he read the charge related to abusing a corpse, Hrach needed a moment to compose himself.
Defense attorney Paul Kendall, in his statement, said some of the witnesses were clearly lying and he would show their testimony was self-serving. He chose to keep his strategy close to the vest, he told jurors, instead of revealing too much about what he would present in Bryant’s defense.
Dr. Erin Barnhart, chief medical examiner for Galveston County, opened the prosecution case, explaining her autopsy findings while photographs of Boniaby’s remains were shown on a screen.
The body had been burned to the point where there were no longer hands and feet attached, and the head had been brutally disfigured by the suspected blunt force of a shovel after it had been burned, Barnhart said.
As Hrach went through nine photos, Boniaby’s family members could be heard sobbing.
Regina Lloyd, who called herself a longtime friend of Bryant, testified he called her the night of Dec. 2 to help him move out of his Lake Jackson apartment. As she assisted, she realized Bryant actually was moving a body, she said, and she would see him burn Boniaby’s body late that night or early the next morning.
Because she believed Bryant to have a gun, she was too afraid to run, Lloyd testified. She went to the Freeport Police Department the next day to turn Bryant in, she said.
Under cross-examination, Kendall pushed Lloyd to explain why she didn’t run sooner and how Bryant could move a body and a loveseat with a gun in one hand. Lloyd insisted she feared for her life.
Boniaby’s cousin Russell Reisinger and his best friend, Keithon Batley, told jurors they were with Boniaby and Bryant in the early morning hours the day investigators believe the killing took place. Reisinger and Batley both said the group partied with alcohol that morning, with Batley saying he also used cocaine. Bryant discharged a firearm into the floor of his dining room during the gathering, Batley testified.
Both men testified they left Boniaby behind at Bryant’s apartment and did not have any idea about his whereabouts until they were notified of his death.
Kendall asked Batley if he and Boniaby were aware that Bryant, who the lawyer described as a known drug dealer, kept an inventory of drugs and cash on hand in his apartment, to which Batley said, “Yes.”
One piece of prosecutors’ case fell apart Monday when Jarrell Walton, who at one time shared a cell with Bryant at the Brazoria County jail, recanted his claim of hearing the defendant confess to burning Boniaby’s body.
On the stand Tuesday, Walton said he lied when he took the claim to investigators May 16, 2022, that Bryant said he killed Boniaby because he disrespected him, thinking he would get special privileges. Even though he could corroborate specific details of the case, he had heard everything through a third person and not directly from Bryant, Walton said.
Testimony is set to continue at 8:30 a.m. today at the Brazoria County Courthouse as the prosecution works its way through 20 witnesses it plans to call.
