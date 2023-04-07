LAKE JACKSON — Stipulations placed on Woodshore subdivision developers to install a curb cut won’t be eased despite threats of legal action, Lake Jackson officials said.
Lake Jackson and Clute officials showed frustration during Monday night’s Lake Jackson City Council meeting as they discussed a second proposal from DHK Developers regarding its permit request for a curb cut on Oyster Creek Drive.
In September, the city approved a curb cut and median cut with acceleration and deceleration lanes with the stipulation the developer create back access into the subdivision. The cuts would allow Woodshore residents to turn left into and out of the subdivision.
However, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes addressed the council with developer Doug Konopka’s new proposal for a secondary access point to be created at the front of the subdivision near lots one and two near Woodshore Drive.
This was what the council previously proposed and Konopka rejected it, Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said.
Although Konopka was adamant he did not want this to happen, he’s changed his tune, Snipes said.
Konopka will work to make compensatory payments to the residents in Woodshore who he previously promised he would not take this route, Snipes said.
Lack of cooperation between the owner of the Kroger shopping center and Konopka have forced the city of Clute to have to act as a referee, Snipes said.
“You’ve got two property owners that are really not playing nice with each other and they’re asking the city to clean this up,” Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
The city of Clute made a generous offer to the owners, offering an incentives package tied to the property that pays out over 10 years with a balloon payment at the end. They would also make that payment a few years early, and with the current interest rate of 5 percent, that’s better than $2 million.
“We’ve done our part to try and play nice and we’re now kind of boxed into making a decision that nobody wants to,” Snipes said. “But at the same time, it’s hurting us, it’s hurting the developers, and quite frankly, it’s hurting the community.”
Clute does not want to have to impose eminent domain, Snipes said.
“I think we bent over backward for him when our citizens didn’t have to. We didn’t owe that to him or anything,” Lake Jackson Councilman Chase Blanchard said. “And I was OK with it until he sent a letter threatening to sue us last week. So I think everybody’s got a pretty bad taste in their mouth. I would just motion to do away with and let him figure it out.”
Lake Jackson has a relationship with the City of Clute and its residents, which is worth trying to help figure this out, Seth said, adding the whole situation was steeped in greed.
Councilman Vinay Singhania agreed he has a bad taste in his mouth and referred to Konopka as an untrustworthy person; however, Modesto says both options should stay open and he laid down specific stipulations to grant the developer’s request.
DHK will be required to prove it has acquired ownership of a plat either in the initially proposed location near the Kroger shopping center or in a front lot of the Woodshore Development.
It will then need to get the required permit from Clute to rezone the plat for commercial use and begin grubbing work on the property. This is when Lake Jackson will issue a permit for work to begin on the curb cut project, Modesto said.
Seth made a motion to approve the request with the added stipulations. Councilman Matthew Broaddus supported the motion with a second to approve, but both Singhania and Blanchard were against it. The motion passed 3-2, with Councilman Job “JB” Baker casting the decisive vote.
Konopka did not respond to attempts to reach him for comment before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.