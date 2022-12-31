JANUARY
1 Khamyia Rivera arrived about 11:15 a.m. at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, the first baby born in 2002 in Southern Brazoria County. Khamyia was 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
5 Channelview ISD named Tory Hill the lone finalist to take over as its superintendent, bringing a close to his five-year tenure leading Sweeny ISD.
7 First State Bank in Clute closed after a man shot himself outside its entrance, police said.
13 Attorney Greg Rincon of Pearland, one of five Republican candidates for County Court at Law No. 2 on the March 1 primary ballot, was arrested and charged with theft, court documents show.
14 Angleton High School presented its first full-scale musical in 11 years with the production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
14 The revolving door on the Danbury police chief’s office spun again when Todd Burson left after a little more than seven months in the position.
23 Three men were in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at a Rosharon convenience store earlier that night blamed on a couple’s SUV getting “extremely close” to men as they walked nearby.
FEBRUARY
1 Emerson Montgomery is as good at multiplication as she is at spelling. The Rasco Middle School sixth-grader won the Brazoria County Spelling Bee for the third time in as many tries.
7 Lake Jackson approved three new department heads, naming Robin Hyden to lead Parks and Recreation Department, and Cynthia Dewitt as the new public works superintendent, taking over from Rick Smith, who is shifting to utilities superintendent.
8 Brazoria City Council voted to shift City Manager Mike Collard to a different role after City Council discussed the change during executive session.
15 Angleton ISD will move its administrative offices to the former Benchmark Electronics facility under a plan approved by trustees.
19 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to see the last shred of blue removed from Brazoria County offices as the party unites behind the successful Republican policies he champions, he told a Brazoria County audience.
21 When Brian Casey suggested the new Brazoswood High School auditorium be named after his predecessor as the school’s band director, Jim Koch, he got more than he asked for. Brazosport ISD trustees named it after both.
24 Gary Harling Jr. will spend at least 30 years in prison before being eligible for parole for his actions that led to the death of Bella Vaughn at an Angleton apartment complex, a Brazoria County jury decided days after finding him guilty of injury to a child.
MARCH
3 With the city’s police department sitting empty, Danbury City Council opted to put unused money to use by renovating the bathrooms at a local ballpark.
8 One officer resigned and another placed on unpaid leave after their handling of an accident scene resulted in a Richwood man’s arrest, Lake Jackson police said.
8 Angleton City Council approved the new park at 301 Cemetery Road to be named Abigail Arias Park.
9 The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce honored Shannon Whitley, the founder of the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation, as Woman of the Year during its Awards Luncheon at the Dow Academic Center. Joining her in receiving recognition were Kenny Vernor, president of Vernor Materials, as Man of the Year; Facts Advertising Director Cindy Cornette and Help, Inc. owner Fred Ortiz as Ambassador of the Year; and MEGlobal and Dow Texas Operations as Industry Partners of the Year.
17 In what had been an open secret among many in Surfside Beach, the HGTV show “Battle on the Beach” confirmed it was filming its second season on the Brazoria County coast.
21 Amy Martinez, who has been watching “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento” since she was a young girl, made her debut as a performer on the Spanish-language TV show.
22 Angleton approved a $10 million certificate of obligation that will be split between four different projects, with the largest portion dedicated to an Angleton Operations Center costing $7.5 million.
24 A 10th accusation of sexual assault against quarterback Deshaun Watson — this one heard by a Brazoria County grand jury — resulted in the same finding as the previous nine heard in Harris County with no charges being returned.
26 From a print newspaper spelled with one “t” in 1922 to the online-only edition that informs students and faculty now, the Angleton Alumni Association celebrated the 100-year evolution of The Tattler with students who helped keep it going.
31 The evacuation and road closures prompted by a suspicious package found in front of Lake Jackson Police Department were lifted hours after being issued, with the package deemed harmless.
APRIL
7 About 127 eight-liner gaming machines were seized after investigators determined two game rooms in Oyster Creek were making illegal payouts, authorities said.
7 Randy Rhyne, a longtime Brazoria County sheriff’s deputy and former mayor of Angleton, is sworn in as Danbury’s new police chief.
9 Mayor Gerald Roznovsky presented a proclamation making April 9 officially Dairy Bar Day in Lake Jackson during the restaurant’s 70th anniversary event at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum.
12 Angleton City Council voted to terminate Finance Director Chris Hill, who had the position for a little more than a year. A reason for his dismissal was not given.
14 Jesus Ramirez claimed a new fully loaded Honda Civic as the winner of the Brazosport College’s Strive2Drive contest, causing those watching to tear up when he said he had no plans to keep it.
18 Lake Jackson City Council voted during its meeting Monday night to retain its exclusion of chickens within city limits.
28 The guests chosen to speak at a luncheon honoring retired Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen minced few words, but they were almost exclusively nice ones as Brazosport College dedicated a building in the longtime legislator’s honor.
MAY
5 Speaking at a Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Fernando Signorini, vice president of U.S. Gulf Coast Operations, marked his first anniversary leading at the Freeport site by providing details of hundreds of millions of dollars the company plans to invest there.
5 Downtown Freeport boomed with music, brightly colored clothes and the smell of food as people honored and remembered the historical event that is Cinco De Mayo.
9 Four dozen Brazoria County high school seniors signed offers from the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council member companies on Career Signing Day, allowing them to walk from the graduation stage to a job site after accepting a job.
11 City Manager Tim Kelty confirmed Starbucks submitted plans to build a location in Freeport.
17 Jones Creek learned it will have to pay back a portion of grant money after “mistakenly” spending it for work on a private road.
18 The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Clute Police Department hosted separate ceremonies to remember the fallen law enforcement officers throughout the years to coincide with Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week.
18 Loved ones and friends shared memories of a man who put family first, an enthusiastic sports lover, a military patriot and a prudent jurist as they considered the legacy of J. Ray Gayle III, who died at 84.
21 Concerns about water quality being affected by problems from Brazoria’s wastewater treatment plant prompted Friends of the River San Bernard to spend $10,000 for testing. The results showed no major worries.
22 Surfside Beach Reserve Officer Robert Bosco didn’t hesitate when beachgoers told him about a man drowning, immediately jumping into action and pulling the 25-year-old Houston man to safety.
23 The discovery of incorrectly weighted grades will scramble the class rankings of about three-quarters of Danbury High School seniors, including those in the top 10, district officials said to a roomful of angry parents.
28 Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessie Saldivar had no hesitation in making a split-second decision to jump into the water to save a woman struggling in the current about 2:15 p.m. around Beach Access 1 on Surfside Beach.
JUNE
2 Buc-ee’s cofounder, past Brazosport ISD board member and Aggie alumnus Arch “Beaver” Aplin III pledged $50 million to his alma mater for what a representative from the school’s Division of Marketing and Communications described as “an immersive learning laboratory for students.”
4 A ministry reaching local residents since 2020 now has a brick and mortar church to go with its spiritual home with the opening of St. John’s of Freeport.
9 A Richwood police officer shot and killed a dog while he investigated a report the animal attacked a resident as she walked past it.
10 The Brazoria No Name Festival returned for its 38th edition after a two-year absence, focusing events around a barbecue competition as it relaunched on a smaller scale.
11 A diverse and appreciative — and hot— crowd welcomed the grand re-opening of the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historical Site.
11 Leads in early voting translated to victory for Christiene Daniel and Mark Gongora in the Angleton City Council runoff elections.
13 An erosion of trust prompted at least one Freeport City Council member to vote to sever the city’s relationship with City Attorney Chris Duncan, a decision affirmed when two other members voted to terminate his contract.
13 City Council chose fresh faces for the Freeport Economic Development Corp. board, including replacing Councilman Jeff Pena.
16 TDECU appointed a longtime executive as its market president for Lake Jackson and Brazoria County as the credit union seeks to strengthen its community relationship after a period of explosive growth.
17 After months of infighting and allegations between councilmen Troy Brimage and Jeff Pena, a special meeting to discuss the findings of an independent investigation into their business arrangements resulted in no action being taken.
20 The SPCA of Brazoria County will remain in its current Lake Jackson headquarters for the next two decades after reaching a lease agreement with the city.
23 Brazoria County Commissioners instituted a burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county amid a persistent lack of rainfall.
26 Facing some health issues and nearing 70, Father James Lynes Jr. wraps up a 29-year stay leading St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute.
26 A fire reduced two Demi-John houses almost entirely to ash and a third until only about half of it remained, hanging open over Bastrop Bayou.
27 A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 17-year-old boy went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition after a gunman invaded their home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street.
28 The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce dropped the “interim” title for Michele Allison, officially making her the chamber’s president and CEO.
28 Six months after the official announcement, Lake Jackson dedicated its police department building in honor of former police chief P.C. Miller.
JULY
2 With only 100 tickets available, Breakfast with Belle sold out within only a few days of its announcement. When guests arrived at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, they were treated to most of the major characters from the upcoming Brazosport Center Stages production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
3 St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church dedicated a historical marker to recognize the church’s history, which began in 1867 when African Americans in what was then known as Cedar Lake Community came together to organize the church.
5. Sweeny City Council extended an offer to Lindsay Koskiniemi, who had been serving as Assistant Director of Development Services for Angleton, to replace Reece Cook as its city manager.
6 Opening months ahead of schedule, two young boys summed up where they would be the rest of the summer — the new 8,800-square-feet, poured-concrete Lake Jackson Skate Park at MacLean Park.
10 Four people were shot, one fatally, near the site of a rental house used for a party in the 1500 block of CR 149 near Alvin, authorities said.
11 Freeport City Councilman Jeff Peña once again attempted to get City Manager Tim Kelty fired from his position, and once again failed.
18 Danbury ISD officially launched its superintendent search after Nancy Sandlin served her last week in the position and officially retired from the district.
25 A Brazoria County resident joined the almost 3,000 people in the United States who had been diagnosed with the disease monkeypox, the county health department confirmed.
26 Brazoria County Commissioners approved a 100 percent, seven-year maximum award for Volkswagen Group of America.
28 Fire swept through a storage building at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, wiping out dozens of boats and personal equipment, authorities said.
AUGUST
1 Sweeny Community Hospital moved a step closer to breaking ground on a new campus after it secured $28 million in funding from the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union.
2 A planned community outside of the village of Bonney is being set up to add 1,200 homes and amenities to the tiny town.
3 Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign swing to southern Brazoria County, an area that has not been supportive to Democratic Party candidates in recent years.
4 Oyster Creek City Council officially hired a new chief financial officer and tax assessor-collector, giving Barbie Anderson the position based on her performance during a 90-day trial period.
4 Brazoswood High School rocketry teacher Chris McLeod celebrated a high point of his own — being named the Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
16 The Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department put on its own anniversary party, inviting people for burgers and sausages and to learn about the unit’s 75-year history.
18 The Gathering Place volunteer recognition luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Angleton brought together founder Brenda Maust and Board Chairman and CEO Dale Libby with the 125 volunteers who operate the nonprofit as it celebrated 15 years serving the community.
22 Opponents of the Kisuma filtration facility proposed adjacent to the Bridge Harbor subdivision celebrated victory as the company withdrew its rezoning request from Freeport City Council.
31 Jerry Gore’s good deeds earned him recognition as the 2022 Facts Citizen of the Year, one he believed he didn’t deserve after hearing about the works of 13 other people honored during a luncheon at the Dow Academic Center.
SEPTEMBER
2 You can never be too safe is an old adage former teacher Barbara Franklin took to heart 34 years ago when she helped to create the Safetytown program, part of her work to improve young lives that earned her the Heroes for Children Award from the State Board of Education.
8 The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce put a spotlight on community leaders as it honored Realtor Marilyn Shockley as its Woman of the Year, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Stephen Galloway as its Man of the Year and ActionS Inc. as its business of the year.
12 Two Lake Jackson Intermediate school students were identified as being responsible for sending threatening emails over the weekend that prompted worried parents to keep their students home, Brazosport ISD officials said.
13 Brazoria County Commissioners Court approved a hiring freeze, a first in 13 years, making department heads come before the court for permission to fill any open positions.
14 Lake Jackson officials defended the demolition of a 68-year-old woman’s home in the 500 block of Gardenia Street amid a social media onslaught, saying they had been working with the owner for years to address code violations without any success.
15 The Brazoria County Business Hall of Fame inducted Walter Branson of Branson Construction, Kenjo Kelley of Kenjo’s Barbecue, Jay Mejia of Mejia Industrial and Mike Pyburn, owner of Almeda Water Well.
17 The Freeport Historical Museum launched an exhibit striving to transport visitors back to the days of the Texas Republic in its new in-depth room dedicated to the Texas Navy.
17 Residents stepped back into history to 1943 with the reopening of the historic Alden B. Dow Office in Downtown Lake Jackson.
23 Charles D. Krampota’s death is classified as being in the the line of duty death because the longtime firefighter died unexpectedly within 48 hours after participating in a structure fire response, Alvin Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Salter said.
25 A 38-year-old filled the cabin of his 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup with gasoline from a pump at the Buc-ee’s at Brazosport and Gulf boulevards and set it on fire just after midnight, witnesses told Freeport police investigators. Attempts to confront the man and the flames resulted in a bystander and officer being assaulted, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said, and the suspect being hit twice by police Tasers.
26 The school board spot vacated by the passing of long-time Sweeny ISD Trustee Jan Reddoch was filled by Trina Smith, a community member who, like Reddoch, has decades of experience working in education.
OCTOBER
2 After four events showcasing her talent, the Brazoria County Fair Association honored Aubrey Kirschner as the 2022 BCFA Rodeo Queen during a coronation ceremony at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds in Angleton.
3 People stood up and shook hands with Freeport’s new police chief, Jennifer Erlanson-Howell, after Freeport City Council approved her appointment. Most recently assistant chief from the town of Lacy Lakeview in Central Texas, she has a lengthy list of accomplishments and law enforcement bona fides from more than 20 years in the field.
3 Danbury ISD named Michael Homann, who has spent the last three years as superintendent of Pettus ISD, a district of about 375 students in Bee County near Victoria, as its lone finalist to be the district’s next leader.
8 It was a full house turnout for the Lake Jackson Historical Museum’s Hidden in Plain Sight event, which toured downtown to highlight Mid-Century Modern architecture gems.
9 Surfside Police Sgt. Robert Bosco, lauded for saving a Houston man over the summer, quadrupled the heroics as he saved four teenagers struggling hundreds of yards offshore.
11 The Freeport Economic Development Corp. hired Robert P. Johnson, who has spent the last 11 years working as an economic development specialist for the Texas Governor’s Office and the Texas Historical Commission, as its new executive director.
15 When Columbia High School’s Brazoria County Fair Queen candidate Taryn Fojtik received the Miss Congeniality sash, she had no idea moments later she would be wearing a tiara as the 2022 Brazoria County Fair Queen.
17 Four months after Ray Garivey chose to retire as Freeport’s police chief while the city discussed his fate amid complaints of inappropriate behavior with women, including two newspaper reporters, Jamaica Beach City Council in Galveston County hired him as its next police chief.
18 Firefighters remained at Rockey’s Special Events Center into the night after a fire destroyed the barn and encompassed multiple vehicles and a tractor. Owner Rockey Joe Gibson vowed to rebuild.
20 Belize City and Angleton are now sister cities “forevermore” after signing an agreement both hope will yield economic benefits for them.
23 Hooks on the Brazos is shuttered as owner Troy Brimage prepared for his departure from the city, preparing the restaurant for sale and his resignation from city council.
24 A 12-month water project that has stretched into 36 months led by the company Texas Pride Utilities LLC had Sweeny City Council threatening to pull its contract.
27 Thirty contracting companies and about 400 teenagers filled a warehouse space and grounds across from the Associated Builders and Contractors complex, allowing students to learn hands-on about potential careers in trade fields.
28 Sandra Tidwell Shaw, president and CEO of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce, officially had her name added to Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame in recognition of her 41 years of service to the community. Her induction took place during the Brazosport Exporter football game at Hopper Field.
NOVEMBER
1 The downpours that blew away any thought of an outdoor ribbon-cutting for the new Brazoria County Emergency Operations Center provided an appropriate symbolism since such situations demonstrated the need for such a facility.
2 Shoppers in West Columbia have more parking off the busy main street, Brazos Street (Highway 35), just in time for holiday season. The two downtown parking lots are at Broad and East Clay streets.
3 Only half the size of the monument on which it’s based, the impact of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica is equally huge. The scale model came to Brazoria County for display as part of the Exchange Club of Angleton’s annual One Nation Under God luncheon.
8 Helen Patton, Gen. George S. Patton Jr.’s granddaughter, was the keynote speaker for the Brazosport Rotary Club’s Veteran’s week meeting at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
7 A push to allow residents to raise rabbits at their homes hit a dead end when Lake Jackson City Council rejected the proposed change to the city’s livestock ordinance on first reading, shutting the door on its further consideration after months of at times contentious debate among members and advocates.
11 Fallout from an explosion at the Freeport LNG plant collided with the meltdown of Twitter as a post on the social media platform linked to the local terminal sent natural gas prices markets into a tailspin.
11 Some dark clouds didn’t cause trouble for the town of Sweeny during its turn hosting the 24th annual Brazoria County Veterans Day Celebration.
14 Brazosport ISD celebrated the Brazoswood boys and girls water polo teams in great fashion. The boys team are state champions after winning first place in the UIL state championship competition this month. The girls water polo team were runners up for the competition as well.
15 A lack of protection against a liquefaction pipe becoming overpressurized led to the June 8 explosion at the Freeport LNG plant, a third-party investigation determined, according to a report released by the company.
16 Just months after reviving a popular lunch and night hangout, Shady’s Porch Pub in Angleton again is closed indefinitely after a kitchen fire.
18 Ten children who have faced hardships early in their lives were granted new ones during the annual National Adoption Day ceremony at the Brazoria County Courthouse. The adoptions completed 10 families, solidifying bonds of love with a certificate setting it in stone.
23 The Maritime Administration approved the Sea Port Oil Terminal project that’s been under the scrutiny of the Department of Transportation in a 94-page decision quietly released before the Thanksgiving holiday.
DECEMBER
2 Lake Jackson will lose its Luby’s Cafeteria as the building and property have been sold to a company expected to bring a chain sports bar restaurant to town.
5 Financing to improve Lake Jackson’s wastewater plant and sewer system has been secured after City Council voted to sell all $5.96 million in revenue bonds for the work to Fidelity Market Investments.
5 Barbara Hester, who served 15 years as Clute’s city manager before retiring in 2007, ascending to the job after a dozen years as the city secretary and finance director, died six days shy of her 81st birthday.
6 After months of work, an agreement was reached by the Brazoria City Council to separate fowl from other livestock, with their own requirements, removing any question about whether keeping the birds is allowed in city limits.
9 Although accused of killing three members of an Angleton family, Robert Allen Satterfield will stand trial for only the death of a child when his delayed capital murder case restarts in one to three months, the Wharton County District Attorney’s office decided.
14 For the third and final time, a group of Surfside Beach residents presented a petition to the city council and it was turned away due to errors in how it was put together.
15 Reatta Minshew has been in her job so long, when someone calls Sweeny City Hall for the city secretary, the instructions are to “Press 3 to leave a message for Reatta.” That changes after Minshew entered retirement.
21 A San Antonio man shot by a homeowner during a reported burglary is dead while two others involved in the break-in got away, authorities said. The homeowner was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the burglars.
23 Freeport LNG dais repairs are substantially complete, but pushed back its estimate for reopening its Quintana Island facility from the end of the year to mid-January as the company engages with government regulatory agencies for clearance to restart.
25 A 12-year-old boy died and the driver critically injured after a train hit their vehicle at a railroad crossing in the 1200 block of FM 1495 in Freeport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.