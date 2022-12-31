At the time of year when people focus on “out with the old, in with the new,” Brazoria County residents have struggled during 2022 with the growth that has made that cliché more than a once-a-year circumstance.
Popular restaurants and businesses have shut their doors or are about to, popular political figures are hanging up their robes and the small-town vibe embraced in area cities is evaporating despite residents’ frantic efforts to preserve it.
No closure yielded more outcry than the one that will take place today when El Chico Café, a Tex-Mex restaurant that has been a Brazos Mall mainstay for more than 40 years, served its last meals. Residents spoke of regular family outings, engagements and celebrations taking place within its walls in the months leading up to its closure.
Hopes El Chico would move elsewhere in Lake Jackson proved to be empty, as the restaurant’s Dallas-based owners made clear to longtime employees it wasn’t in the cards.
Also lost this year was Smithhart’s in downtown Lake Jackson after its owner couldn’t meet the building’s new owner rent increase after struggling through the pandemic. Sandra Smithhart’s efforts to find another suitable space were unsuccessful, and she closed the restaurant at the end of February after 27 years.
In government, the year ended with multiple robe-fittings as a quartet of longtime judges headed into retirement. Marc and Teri Holder, Randall Hufstetler and Pat Sebesta all made their intentions known in 2021, clearing the way for prospective successors to campaign for the seats.
Two other county-level offices also will have new occupants come New Year’s Day with the retirement of Cathy Campbell as county treasurer and Donna Starkey’s departure as district clerk 16 months after being appointed amid the jury-selection investigation.
The year also saw two new superintendents take over districts, with Daniel Fuller replacing the popular Tory Hill in Sweeny ISD and Michael Homann coming to Danbury ISD after the retirement of Nancy Sandlin.
As is our tradition, we take time at year’s end to recount some of the significant events from the last 12 months. With this rundown of higher-profile headlines is a list of other happenings of note on Pages 4-5A.
JANUARY
The year started with a new person occupying the president’s office at Brazosport College as Vincent Solis officially took the reins of the community college after a quarter-century of Millicent Valek’s stewardship.
Solis started his tenure by putting his ears to work, listening to campus administrators, students and community leaders as he eased into the unfamiliar to find acceptance.
“My experience has been very warm and the reception has been great,” Solis said during an interview three days into his tenure. “I’ve spent the week doing a lot of listening, learning and processing and trying to understand things that are important, like the culture and who the team members are and what folks are working on.”
Also new to the head office in January was Patti Worfe at the Economic Development Alliance of Brazoria County as she took over from Gary Basinger, who had recruited her to join the organization with the idea of her being his successor.
That plan of succession came 11 months after the successful recruiting effort, giving Worfe the opportunity to see how things were being done and start developing plans for the future.
“One of the times for any change in leadership is a good time to take a look at how you’ve been doing things and see if there’s a better way,” Worfe said. “It has been an absolute blessing to be able to have worked the last year in the same office as him, but I suspect in the coming months we will do something different just as much from personalities as anything else.”
FEBRUARY
Brazosport ISD christened the new Career and Technical Education Center at Brazoswood High School months after putting it into use, holding off on the ribbon-cutting until all the finishing touches were complete.
Built as part of the $260 million 2019 Bond Program, the building wowed both visitors and those on the district’s payroll.
“Take a moment. Look left, look up, look around. Isn’t it beautiful? I want to come back to school,” Public Relations for Brazosport ISD Karla Christman said at the ribbon-cutting.
The Career and Technical Education Center offers programs from a variety of fields, including robotics, rocketry, dental assistant, cybersecurity, welding and more. Not only will it be able to offer high-interest courses with industry-based certifications and pathways, but have student clubs and organizations associated with them that build connections to the program, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
It also received a boost from the $5 million major giving campaign to support its programs. Its donors include Dow Chemical Co., which launched the drive with a $2.5 million gift, and BASF and Freeport LNG, which gave $1 million each as the drive exceeded its goal.
After five years at Sweeny ISD, Hill made the decision to be closer to his and his wife’s Louisiana roots when he accepted the superintendent position at Channelview ISD in January.
Sweeny ISD trustees wasted no time looking for a replacement, and Feb. 28, announced Daniel Fuller as their lone finalist to take over as its top administrator. Fuller had been superintendent of Stockdale ISD in Central Texas since July 2017.
“After interviewing the candidates, we had three, and it came down to a very tight race between the final three,” Board President Earl Mathis said. “But Mr. Fuller had previous superintendent experience with two other districts, and we thought that would be beneficial moving forward with our district to carry on with Dr. Hill’s legacy.”
Fuller, a Midland native, embraced the community from the beginning, he said.
“We’re elated for the opportunity to become a Bulldog and become a part of the Bulldog nation,” Fuller said. “I think what is most exciting is to get into the community and serve and build relationships and start to analyze the layout of the district.”
MARCH
With an unusual number of contested races on the ballot for Republican Party voters, anticipation for the March 1 primary had been building for months.
“People have asked me more this year about candidates than any previous years. They want to know all the details,” Brazoria County Republican Party Chairman Shayne Green said. “People are really working hard. They want to make sure in these races that have five candidates that they choose the right one, that their vote goes to the winning candidate.”
Several races would not be decided that day, though, with the races for Brazoria County District Clerk, 149th District Court and County Court At-Law No. 2 headed to runoffs after the top vote-getters didn’t break the required 50 percent threshold to win outright.
Dana Read and Cassandra Tigner headed to the runoff for district clerk, with Read collecting 37.4 percent of the vote to 31.4 percent for Tigner. Cayla Meyers finished a close third with 30.8 percent. Tigner would go on to win the May runoff.
Michelle Townsend captured 41.2 percent of the vote in the district court race, while Jessica Pulcher brought in 33 percent to qualify for the runoff. Clute attorney Doug Colvin finished third with 25.6 percent. Just as with the district clerk’s nomination, the runner-up won the runoff with Pulcher collecting 52.7 percent of the vote.
Second-place finisher Thomas Pfeiffer also went on to take the runoff for CCL No. 2 over top vote-getter Natalie Broaddus. Pfeiffer finished about 10 points behind Broaddus among five candidates in the primary.
Incumbent Republicans surviving primary challengers included Pct. 2 County Commissioner Ryan Cade, who achieved a third term, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 Sherry Kersh, who advanced with two-thirds of the vote. Also not requiring a runoff was Angela Dees, who collected 53.1 percent of the vote in a three-person race against Natalie Briers and Dietrich von Biedenfeld.
APRIL
Property taxes and potholes are usually what get residents most fired up enough to come before their local city council. In Lake Jackson, it was chickens.
Jennifer Ducote and Ciara Romero presented their case to Lake Jackson City Council in late March hoping restrictions on raising chicken in city limits would be eased or eliminated. They proposed Lake Jackson adopt an ordinance modeled after one in nearby Angleton that would allow up to six chickens with coops inspected by Lake Jackson Humane Officers. It also would require setbacks and mandate the space needed for each bird.
The women whipped up support through a petition drive and lobbying at the Lake Jackson Farmers Market before returning to pick up the push at council’s April 18 meeting. Among the arguments offered were that chickens would provide self-sufficiency for families facing rising prices for eggs and poultry and could be a tool to teach children about responsibility.
Council members pushed back, pointing to the multiple cans of worms and city expense that allowing chickens in residential areas would create.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth researched other communities where chickens are allowed and said she heard repeatedly, “We haven’t had a big chicken problem.”
Seth would be the lone supporter as council put the issue to rest by letting die a motion to craft an ordinance to permit chickens.
In that same meeting, council took no action on discussion regarding changing ordinances to allow for the keeping of rabbits. That issue would have legs later in the year.
MAY
Hundreds of Brazoswood High School alumni returned to roam the halls during an open house May 15, taking a nostalgic look at the school most of them spent four years of their lives attending before its scheduled demolition at the end of the current academic year.
“From every class imaginable,” Karla Christman of Brazosport ISD Public Relations said. “We had some from the original class, some from last year, some that are still going. … If you look around, you see them bringing their children, bringing their grandchildren.”
The building served students for more than a half-century. Voters in 2019 approved a bond issue that would replace it with a new Brazoswood High School building better suited to modern technology and security demands and teaching methods. It opened with the start of the new school year in August.
Visitors to the last walkthrough of the original reminisced about their experiences as students or staff and the legends the building contained. The Lady in White was often observed by Brazoswood students, a spook allegedly dating back to the campus’ former status as the grounds of a plantation.
“If you have ever lived in Brazoria County, you know it’s haunted,” creative writing teacher Meghan Jones said.
Most were there, though, to share in the school spirit that didn’t involve ghostly manifestations.
“It brings back a lot of memories reminiscing, because me and my husband met here,” 2014 graduate Emily Hernandez said. “We graduated together, so being able to see the hallways we used to hang out in and everything, it just brings back a lot of memories.”
Those memories will survive, but the building came down on schedule in June.
JUNE
While we generally look for one or two major events each month to highlight, that is too limiting for June. A good-news story soared above all others.
Brazoswood’s Goddard Rocket Team set a new world record for the altitude achieved by a high school group.
The group of 21 students, many of them now graduates, launched their HORIZON 1 rocket at 9:05 a.m. June 26 at the Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, hitting a final peak of 49,523 feet, Brazoswood High School Rocket Engineering teacher Chris McLeod said. The previous record was 34,000 feet.
“We couldn’t be more excited; everything went perfectly for us,” Lead Engineer Karim Elyoussef said. “I don’t think it could have gone any better. We were all in awe, we were screaming and cheering and jumping around. The feeling of just watching it go up and just not stop was once in a lifetime.”
After spending almost a year creating the 18-foot, almost 230-pound rocket, the team began to think of it as more than just a project, he said.
“It became our baby, so from then on, we were all full focus on finishing this rocket,” Elyoussef said. “I couldn’t think about anything else, and I’m sure the rest of them couldn’t either. So much design, preparation, construction and testing went into it that so many things that could have gone wrong went right for us.”
Things went wrong June 8 at the Freeport LNG plant in Quintana, idling its export operations through at least mid-January. Thankfully, no workers were hurt.
An explosion happened about 11:40 a.m. that morning. A surveillance video from nearby Quintana County Beach Park, posted by the Brazoria County Parks Department, showed a large fireball resulting from the blast but quickly dissipating. A heavy black plume visible throughout Brazosport would follow minutes later.
While the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office initially reported a voluntary evacuation of the island, Quintana residents were not evacuated, but visitors at parks and beaches were, the sheriff’s office said later. The incident left those who live nearby unsettled.
“I am 1.5 miles away and it’s hard to describe how big it was other than several hot air balloons worth altogether,” Surfside Beach resident Chet Davidson said. “I was fascinated at first and a little scared after that, not knowing what was coming next. It is common for these flammable vapor cloud explosions to cause more damage and leaks and fire and explosions due to the shock waves from the first explosion.”
Investigations would find a closed valve resulted in a pressure build-up, which caused the supercooled liquid natural gas to begin boiling as it reverted to a gaseous state.
BASF Senior Vice President Chris Witte announced he was stepping down after a dozen years as leader of the Freeport site and 35 years with the German company.
“This was a tough decision because BASF is an incredible place that has allowed me to work with so many amazing people,” Witte said in a news release announcing his departure. “I’m forever grateful for how this site accepted me into the Freeport family, and the Brazosport community has so many incredible people and organizations that continue working to make it a better place.”
Brad Morrison, BASF senior vice president of operations and site management for Greater China for the last nine years, succeeded Witte.
Making a less auspicious exit in June was Ray Garivey, who retired as Freeport’s police chief amid a sexual harassment complaint.
“I did accept that, effective immediately,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “He offered a 30-day notice, and I thanked him and told him it wasn’t necessary.”
Garivey has gained prominence in recent years advocating for children with cancer, starting when he made 6-year-old Abigail Arias an honorary officer after hearing she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up. Garivey swore her in as Officer 758 in February 2018; she died of her rare form of kidney cancer in November 2019.
His efforts on children’s behalf led him to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award this spring from the online Blues Police Magazine.
The complaint by a Facts reporter shared with Mayor Brooks Bass was the second time a newspaper staff member raised concerns about inappropriate conduct by the chief. Garivey also had been suspended previously for a failed drug test and inappropriate communication with a city contract employee.
Garivey didn’t stay retired long, being hired by Jamaica Beach as its police chief in October.
JULY
The community of Demi-John doesn’t make news very often, and usually when it does, it’s been positive. That wasn’t the case in July as a spate of fires in the community — most of them caused by the drought making grasslands highly combustible — destroyed part of the unincorporated town’s recreation foundation.
A storage building at Capt. Mark’s Batrop Marina caught fire the evening of July 28, wiping out dozens of boats and personal equipment, authorities said.
The Demi-John and Oyster Creek volunteer fire departments were the first to arrive at the marina. Oyster Creek called for backup from Lake Jackson, Freeport, Clute, Surfside Beach, Richwood and Angleton, seeking more manpower and tanker trucks.
Their best efforts over more than four hours couldn’t prevent the building from being a total loss.
“I don’t have anything left to store, and I will just wait until they are rebuilt and if I need a unit I will rent one again,” said Michael Johnson, whose unit was among more than 30 affected, as he inspected the remnants the next day. “Right now I don’t need one, but I will get a storage unit again. I have been supporting Mark for about five or six years.”
It was the second major fire in the small unincorporated community on Bastrop Bayou in a month. On June 26, three homes were destroyed and others damaged when a fire swept through a stretch of waterside homes on Redfish Lane. Eight departments responded to that blaze.
Interspersed around those were multiple wildfires at the nearby Brazoria National Wildlife Refuges that scorched hundreds of acres at a time. They included a 2,500-acre blaze July 12.
AUGUST
Two highly anticipated new school buildings were ready to welcome students when the new academic year started,
Teachers moved into the new Angleton ISD Career Technology Education Center after patiently waiting since 2019, when voters approved a bond issue that included the $55 million facility.
“We are very excited. We have been planning for this for the last four to five years, and now it’s here,” CTE Director Roy Gardner said. “We’re extremely excited about opening up the new center. Everything about this excites me. We have a state-of-the-art facility here.”
The new building features different areas for learning, including a restaurant, nail salon, pet grooming station, health care classroom and other sectors for career paths students can pursue, Gardner said.
Other career development classes the new CTE provides are culinary lessons with a full kitchen, criminal justice curriculum with a replica of a jail cell and a courtroom and engineering classes with access to a workroom right outside the classroom.
“This building is to keep going for the future in Career Technology and Education, not just what is happening today,” district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said. “I am always blown away by the equipment they have. We can grow into this building.”
Finishing touches were being done in the days leading up to the opening of the new Brazoswood High School, which welcomed students and staff with state-of-the-art technology, more functional space and classrooms designed to enhance learning.
“We started planning this school immediately after our 2019 bond program passed, which was in May 2019. We immediately started planning and designing,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “We did a design review with community members, teachers, students, administrators, school board members and business partners, and so we’ve got a lot of input on the design of this. And then the teachers gave a lot of input on the specifics of what they want their classrooms to look like. It was a very collaborative process that our teachers were very involved with it.”
The main building hosts a dance studio, band hall and a black box theater with modular sets and state-of-the-art sound and lighting designed by stage professionals for the drama and music departments, Director of Planning and Construction Alec Journeay said.
“The main floor is all the fine arts and the cafeteria dining, indoor dining,” Journeay said. “And then on the other end of the floors, you’ll see the outdoor dining area that we have. And then there’s aquatic, and arts department, the offices, the principal and all the administrative staff, and we do have some classrooms.”
The new auditorium with plush seats and a massive stage can hold almost 1,000 people. A lot of energy-efficient and high-tech features went into the design as well and are present throughout the whole building, he said.
Journeay categorized all the larger rooms on campus, including the cafeteria, as flexible spaces with modular furniture so they can serve multiple purposes, such as hosting banquets, fundraisers and meetings.
SEPTEMBER
It took much longer than expected, but Angleton city officials finally navigated through all the red tape required to silence train horns again in the city.
A surprise inspection by the Federal Railroad Administration in mid-January uncovered some issues with crossings in the city, Mayor Jason Perez said, prompting the agency to revoke the railroad quiet zone that had been in place for 14 years. Paperwork deficiencies and other issues kept pushing the reinstatement back, until good news arrived in early September.
“The quiet zone is wonderful,” resident Jack Christian said after hearing it would be reinstated. “I live within a distance of the train yard itself. My issue with the horn blowing was being used for crossing and when switching rail cars around. So besides the horn blowing for a long time, we citizens that live close to the rail car yard had to listen to the horn blowing, knowing there were radios.”
The cost of reinstating the quiet zone was close to $75,000 and took about nine months, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
The cost included the notice of establishment, which the Federal Railroad Administration made them resubmit, and upgrading crossings, moving signs and extending the curbing, he said.
After deciding earlier in the year chickens wouldn’t be allowed to roost in Lake Jackson, City Council had another wascally animal issue placed before it.
Resident Casey Kilsby pleaded with members to change restrictions that prevent the raising of rabbits in city limits. She argued the case for her children, who are FFA club members wanting to participate in the club’s rabbit breeding project.
The school doesn’t have a place for FFA participants who want to raise animals to house them. It is up to the students to find accommodations outside of the city limits for projects like these, Kilsby said.
Echoing his arguments from the chicken debate, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky pointed out the restrictions are nothing new, having been in place for more than four decades. He also pointed out in this case the problem is with Brazosport ISD, which should be providing the facilities.
“That’s a big issue. It’s not a city issue,” Roznovsky said.
On a 4-2 vote, council instructed the city attorney to draw up an ordinance to allow raising rabbits with some stipulations. When it came up for a vote in November, however, it lacked the support needed to move forward.
OCTOBER
Brazoswood High School rocketry teacher Chris McLeod didn’t expect his career to reach the heights it has, but his self-described “crazy year” has proven him wrong.
Just months after helping his students achieve a national record for the rocket they built, McLeod found himself in the spotlight when he received the 2023 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year honor during a ceremony Oct. 21 in Round Rock. The annual teacher awards are organized by the Texas Association of School Administrators.
Each step of the process toward Friday’s announcement — being district teacher of the year, then regional and now state — has been humbling, McLeod said. Awards are not what drives him to teach, he said.
“I come to work every day excited because I do believe in tomorrow,” McLeod said. “Because I believe that we have a world in place because of the students that we helped to give shape — the students’ ambitions and their desires and helping them chase those dreams. At the high school level, a lot of times, I don’t think we would help students dream big enough. So that’s one of my big things. I tell my kids to dream big and plan accordingly.”
After months of accolades, he was ready for life to be more normal, McLeod said.
“I hope to be a rocket engineering teacher forever till they kick me out,” McLeod said. “I don’t really have any ambitions or desires to change the career path because I feel like I resonate in what I do and I get to go to work at a job that I believe in 100 percent and that I feel like I could do extremely well.”
Volkswagen wanting to build a distribution facility in Freeport has been in the headlines for months, but local officials could finally uncross their fingers when the company made its decision official.
In a press release Oct. 4, Port Freeport announced Volkswagen would be using them as a new Gulf Coast hub for the annual import of over 140,000 vehicles for delivery to over 300 retail dealers.
The hub is expected to result in over 110 local jobs for VW and its subcontractors who will be operating out of the facility. Its lease is for 20 years and the new facility should be ready in early 2024, the release stated.
“We are thrilled with Volkswagen Group of America’s decision to choose Port Freeport, which offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and is a rapidly growing port with water, highway and rail accessibility,” Port Freeport Executive Director and CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. “The port’s proximity to Houston and access to major manufacturing zones make it an ideal location as Volkswagen’s major Gulf Coast hub.”
Freeport city officials have used a $115 million figure, including $28.5 million in above-ground improvements, regarding VW’s potential investment in the project, on land owned by Port Freeport.
NOVEMBER
Angleton ISD celebrated the completion of its 2019 bond program just in time to celebrate approval of a new bond that will add two new schools and other improvements across the district.
The $196.25 million request on the Nov. 8 ballot received 58.8 percent support. It includes five core building projects, funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency for possible increases in construction and material costs.
To accommodate projected enrollment growth, the money will go toward building a new elementary school in the Rosharon area and a new junior high. Safety and security enhancements and new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning also are in the package.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD technically won’t get a new school, but Columbia High School will look completely different in a few years after district voters narrowly gave their blessing to a $79 million bond.
Of the upgrades and improvements the district has put forward, they are expecting to tear down and replace about 80 percent of the campus, rebuilding a two-story educational building, create a new Career and Technical Education facility that also serves for agriculture and trade training, build dual gyms and a new facility for fine arts instruction.
“I’m very happy for the future graduate at Columbia High School, I think we’re going to be able to do some great things, instructional-wise and maybe kind of change the landscape for them in the future,” C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
DECEMBER
As brand name businesses have moved into Lake Jackson this year, including La Madeleine, McAlister’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes, one of its mainstays announced a project to reconnect with the community.
TDECU presented conceptual designs to Lake Jackson City Council for a new home branch and adjoining community amenities on a 5-acre site fronted on Oak Drive. About 2 acres would be occupied by the new branch; it would offer the rest for community use through a partnership with the city, said Josh Brian, market president for Brazoria County.
“We really wanna make an investment in this community, and our business has changed, as has everyone’s since COVID,” Brian said. “We feel as though our branch needs to change as well.”
The concept plan for the site behind the new H-E-B includes a new 7,500-square-foot financial services facility with eight drive-thru bays, employee parking in the back and member parking up front. TDECU is asking the city to extend Azalea Street across Center Way Street for access to the property.
“If the city’s able to build Azalea Street, then we’re willing to eat the cost and maintain all of this,” Brian said.
Among the ideas Brian offered for the land the credit union will provide the city are an urban park, amphitheater, an area for farmer’s markets and other events and possibly a new library building.
Everything is conceptual at this point, Brian said, and his presentation was to garner the interest of council in moving forward.
