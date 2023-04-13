LAKE JACKSON — A Brazosport film festival featuring live-action and animated works has drawn thousands of entries highlighting the talents of young artists.
The Brazosport Arts and Media Festival, or BAM!, features entries from students all over the world, with 2,000 entries received every year. The festival began to spotlight Texas UIL film competitors before opening itself to filmmakers in other states and countries.
“If you don’t make it to the state championship, then nobody ever sees your film,” festival director Chris Duncan said. “We created it to try to fill that need for students that have made films and didn’t have the chance to see it on the big screen with their family or friends and the audience and hear the applause.”
Each year, thousands of student-created pieces spanning multiple genres are submitted to the BAM! Festival. The quality of them is amazing, Duncan said.
“This year we have some really good, really amazing animation and short films,” he said. “Every year we get somewhere around 2,000 submissions from over 90 countries around the world. So you can imagine university and high school students all over the world, the quality is actually very good. When you watch the animation, it’s like watching a Disney movie.”
Since the BAM Festival is the chance for students to get their art in front of an audience, the public is encouraged to come to The Clarion to see the submissions. Admission is free.
“It’s a great family activity. I went to the movies here a couple of weeks ago and $20 for a ticket and whatever else; it’s like $50 a person or whatever for a couple hours,” Duncan said. “Here you can watch movies of just as good quality as going to the movie theater and it’s free. We have films and animation that appeals to all age groups.”
Because of its many submissions, the festival takes up most of the day showing all of the films, starting at noon, the showings will go until 9 p.m. Saturday, but that does not mean attendees have to stay the entire time.
“You can pop in and out of the theater, however it’s convenient for you,” Duncan said. “So if you wanna take the kids up there for an hour or two and just check it out.”
With a panel of judges made up of professors and professionals in the field from all over the world, students also have the chance to be recognized for their work by the judges. If they’re Texas students, they can also receive scholarship money.
“This is my I guess fourth time judging, third time judging, and every time it gets more impressive every year with the talent and skills that are displayed by kids that are as young as 14, 15 all the way up to college students,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. “I’m very impressed with the quality; I love the creativity. It’s awesome to see young people taking their time and the initiative, because it takes a lot of dedication, work and coordination to make that happen, on top of that creativity, and the fact that they’re willing to put themselves out there, whether it be live in person or through animation, it’s really amazing.”
A bit of education is thrown into the day’s mix as well, as professors come in and teach free workshops on animation and film for anyone who’s interested in learning.
“If you wanna know how to make a film, how to do animation, what software do you use or how do you go about doing hand drawn animation, we’ve got workshops with hands-on instruction that are free and you can just go walk in and sit down,” Duncan said.
The BAM! Festival will kick off at noon Saturday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson, and work through showing entries in the various film categories, ending with an award ceremony at 9 p.m.. For more information on the festival and the schedule of events, visit bam-festival.org.
There will also be merchandise available for purchase at the festival for those to support the nonprofit.
“I think any time you can foster artistic endeavor and really putting your technical skills on display for kids that might not have had the opportunity to do so in another venue is a great thing,” Snipes said. “I think it brings a very positive light to the city of Clute and Brazoria County in general.”
