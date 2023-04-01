Aaron Bailey 423

Aaron Edward Bailey

Aaron Edward Bailey, 74, of Sweeny passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Lake Jackson. He graduated from Sweeny High School Class of ’67.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sweeny Cemetery.

Arrangements are through C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486.

