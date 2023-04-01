Aaron Edward Bailey Apr 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron Edward BaileyAaron Edward Bailey, 74, of Sweeny passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Lake Jackson. He graduated from Sweeny High School Class of ’67.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sweeny Cemetery.Arrangements are through C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Settlements reached in Hagan civil suit Meet Ann and Dan: UTMB Angleton-Danbury welcome robotic nursing assistants to hospital Social media walk-out does not materialize in area schools DIRTY WORK: Popular Richwood Community Garden needs more helping hands Water stewardship will dictate Texas growth, expert says Bay City ends Columbia's season in regional quarterfinals Lady ’Necks win Roughneck Relays BRAZOS TALES: Massey excelled as rancher Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesColumbia student's condition stable but serious after accidentMan with outstanding warrants lead officers in chaseRichwood murder suspect told investigator he shot stepsonTHE SCOOP: Downtown Angleton hopping more than beforeBuilding a better BBQ: Sweeny FFA members practice industrial craft in HoustonStepdad sentenced to life for slayingGibson ends high school powerlifting career with 2nd state gold medalBUDDY SCOTT: Hummingbirds have spiritual meaningsBrazosport ISD lays out possible spending reductionsAngleton Little League honors impactful individuals Images CommentedStudent hit by car near Columbia High School (9)City says no to rezoning request (3)A Tribute to the Legacy of A.B. Marshall High School (2)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Retired Texas teachers are struggling. Lawmakers must help (1)BISD cutting high school librarian positions (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Freight rail can operate more safely (1)GALLERY: Cowboy Mounted Shootout (1)Letter to the Editor for March 16, 2023 (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)Peña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back (1) Online Poll Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes portions of Brazoria County, would prohibit puberty blockers, hormone therapies and other treatments in youth who identify as transgender for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria. Should the state prohibit these treatments? You voted: Yes. The state must take a stand against the practice. No. It should be a decision made by parents in consultation with their child's doctors. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 98696-C EOC HVAC HUD Project + 2 CFDA ITB’s for Bulletin
