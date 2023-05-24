Aaron Santiago (73) of Freeport, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Aaron was born on July 2, 1949, in Oaxaca, Mexico, to the late Albino and Luciana Santiago.
Aaron loved the outdoors. He absolutely loved to landscape, such as planting trees, flowers, fruits and vegetables. He loved to fish and work offshore as a deck hand with a longtime friend Capt. Elliot.
Aaron is proceeded in death by his parents, Albino and Luciana Santiago (Oaxaca, Mexico). His late wife of many many years, Hilda Santiago (Freeport, Texas). His sister, Virginia Santiago (Los Angeles, California).
Aaron is survived by his three children. Daughter, Naty Garcia (husband Julian); Son, Alejandro Santiago (wife Alejandra); Son, Aaron Santiago (wife Maria). 13 grandchildren, Daniel, Moises and Ruben Garcia. Taylor (wife Maria), Sebastiana, Cameron (Isaac), Cristian (Brianna), Izabella Santiago and Gerardo Cantu. Oscar Torres, Isaiah, Noah and Rose Santiago. two great-granddaughters, Brielle Santiago and Violet Estrello. Nephew, Oscar Santiago. 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
A celebration of Aaron’s life will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, Texas on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with a rosary beginning at 9:00 a.m., officiated by Deacon Felipe. Burial will immediately follow at Restwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Clute, Texas. Repass will follow after burial, at St. Mary’s Catholic Banquet Hall. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 25, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be, Cristian Santiago, Daniel, Moises and Ruben Garcia, Oscar Torres and Isaiah Santiago.
