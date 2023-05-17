Al McEndree
October 30, 1943 –
May 14, 2023
Al McEndree, 79, of Angleton passed away surrounded by family on May 14, 2023. Al was born on October 30, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Algie Ambrose McEndree and Eleanor Harback McEndree. They moved to Ashtabula, Ohio, their hometown, when he was a small child.
From an early age, Al loved animals and outdoor adventures. He had a lively childhood roaming the Ashtabula Gulf with his beloved dogs, riding his horses, and getting into mischief.
Al was the first in his family to earn a college degree. He attended Ohio University and was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He graduated with a degree in business and many stories of shenanigans to share.
After college, Al served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy and completed a tour in Vietnam on the USS Paul Revere. He piloted the LCM, or “Mike boats,” to transport Marines by river to land. Following his deployment, he served as a Navy recruiter in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time, he met his wife, Linda, at St. Angelo’s Bowling Alley in Ashtabula, and they had their first date at a Navy bowling party. They married on March 7, 1970.
Al and Linda raised two daughters, Suzanne and Colleen, working hard to instill in them the values of integrity, humility, compassion, and hard work. They made sure their girls had the freedom to read, explore, and think for themselves. They gave their daughters a wonderful childhood enriched by get-togethers with family and friends, camping trips, boat rides, road trips, and two big-hearted dogs, Ginger the Irish setter and Shadow the black lab.
Along the way, Al earned his MBA from Baldwin Wallace University. Al’s successful career with Texaco took the family from Ohio to Texas, California, and Georgia. After he retired, he and Linda moved to Angleton, where he set about giving his grandchildren the same guidance and richness of experience that he gave his daughters.
Al was a natural storyteller who brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. As his heart failure progressed, he fought to stay with his family. He exercised and
walked his dogs long after most others would have given up. His determination was an inspiration to everyone who knew him.
Those that preceded him in death include his parents Algie A. McEndree and Eleanor McEndree Drake, stepfather Earl Drake, and sister Barbara McEndree McCullough.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Linda McEndree; daughters, Suzanne McEndree and Colleen McEndree Tribble; grandchildren, Cori and Cade Tribble; brother-in-law, Larry McCullough; cousin, Bill (Barty) Harback; and niece and nephews, Lori (John) Avsec, Randy (Lisa) Jackson, Erick (Ellen) Harback and their families.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA of Brazoria County https://spca-brazoria.com
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
