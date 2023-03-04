Allan Wayne Tyler of Angleton, Texas, was born on December 18, 1955, in Freeport, Texas, to Harold and Alice (Hlavaty) Tyler. On March 2, 2023, Allan lost the battle against Pancreatic Cancer, at the age of 67.
Allan graduated from Angleton High School in 1974. He was a member of the football team that made it to the State Semi-finals his Senior year. His career led him to become a certified Master Electrician and was employed by UEI, Infinity, and The Wood Group from 1976 until his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed fishing and loved to go camping as often as he could. His favorite places to camp in his travel trailer were Lake Texana State Park and at Mark’s, his brother, property in Leakey, Texas.
Allan married Peggy Burwell, on August 25, 1979. The two were married for 33 years. He loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, Easton and Kayson. He loved to come and see his grandsons participating in school activities and sporting events every year.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice Tyler.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Tyler and wife, Penny, of East Bernard, Texas; brothers, Mark Tyler and wife, Lorraine, of Richwood, Texas, and Charles Tyler and wife, Nicole, of Lake Jackson, Texas; Grandchildren, Easton and Kayson Tyler of East Bernard, Texas; Nieces, Jordan Tyler of Lake Jackson, Texas and Reagan Tyler of Damon, Texas; Aunt, Jeanette Strother and husband, Wally, of Lake Jackson, Texas, as well as his very special friend, Janet Williams of Sweeny, Texas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins from the El Campo, Texas area.
A memorial service will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
A special Thank You to the doctors and nurses that cared for Allan, especially the staff at Oak Village for taking care of Allan in his last few months of his life.
Commented