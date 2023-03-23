Allen Hodge, 95, of Clute, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by the Celebration of his Life, at 1:00 p.m. at True Honor Missionary Baptist Church, 713 Robertson St., Clute, Texas, with Reverend A. Bonner, Officiating, and Reverend E. Gooden delivering the Eulogy. Interment will be at Gulf Coast Cemetery, Clute, Texas.
He was born to Press and Hattie Hodge. At a young age he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, and was baptized at True Honor Baptist Church. He loved his church and was a faithful member. Throughout the years he served as Trustee for the church. The love of his life was Thelma Batteau. On February 23, 1949, they were married and to this union they were the proud parents of four children, Thelma Jeanette Bell (Simon — deceased), Kathryn Hodge (deceased), Karen Hodge Lewis (Dennis), and David Hodge. He and his wife aided in raising their niece, Hattie Collier Banks; nephews, Steven Collier, Phillip Collier (deceased), and Lloyd Collier (deceased). He considered it joy to have a bonus family member, Alice Hodge.
Allen loved gardening, cow driving, his grandchildren, but most of all he enjoyed cooking barbecue. He was a countywide ambassador for his barbecue, and received numerous awards for his pit mastering. He was also a regular participant in the Brazoria County Fair BBQ cook off. Allen was a dedicated employee for and retired from the Southern Materials. He was well respected and will be missed dearly by all of the family and friends whom he dedicated so much of his time, advice, joys, laughter, and love with.
Allen leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory to his loving children, Thelma Jeanette Bell, Karen Hodge Lewis (Dennis), and David Hodge; his grandchildren, Harry Hodge, Corey Jammer, David Hodge II, Alicia Hodge, Ra’Niesha Jammer, Brittany Bell, Alexandrea Berg, and Shamarion Chascon; his bonus family member, Alice Hodge; his ten great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbors.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
