Alta Lee Willis Hodges

Alta Lee Willis Hodges 83, of Katy Texas, formerly of Sandy Point, Texas passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services are pending with Gardner's Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net 979-849-6379.
