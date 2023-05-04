Ann Cowan Burns Brown Locke
March 3, 1935 –
May 1, 2023
Patsy Ann Cowan entered this life March 3, 1935, in Sweetwater, Texas. She was the eldest daughter of James and Bessie Cowan. She departed this life on May 1, 2023, at the age of 88.
When her first-grade teacher had way too many young girls named Patricia in her class, she was dubbed Ann to avoid confusion and she has been Ann ever since.
She graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1953. She took a job writing for the Breckenridge American (Breckenridge, Texas) where her most notable article was about a young, new singer by the name of Elvis Presley in April of 1955.
In August of 1955, she married Jimmy Burns and moved with him to Houston while he attended medical school and she worked in the pathology department of Baylor Medical School. After graduating from Baylor, her husband joined the United States Navy and Ann became an officer’s wife. After her husband’s honorable discharge from the Navy, Ann moved with him and their three children to West Columbia, Texas in 1964. While in West Columbia, Ann worked with her husband at his office as well as joining the West Columbia Garden Club and other civic-minded groups.
One group she was most proud to join and serve was the Epsilon Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, an international non collegial women’s sorority. She served in various leadership positions and became a life-time member after over 50 years of service. The many friendships she made and enjoyed while learning and providing service to the local community was one of her greatest pleasures. The ladies of this chapter will be honorary pallbearers.
After her 1981 divorce, she attended Brazosport Junior College where she graduated with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Office Administration. She worked as an administrative assistant for years for various businesses in Lake Jackson and Freeport. During this time, she met her second husband, Phillip Brown, who provided her a life of travel and great joy for 5 ½ years until his death. While working as a counselor in a local grief program, she met her final husband, Harold Locke, who worked in the plant at Dow Chemical Co. She and Harold eventually retired and enjoyed life with their numerous children and grandchildren.
After Harold’s passing, Ann moved to Pearland, Texas in November of 2018 to be closer to her children still in Texas. Her infectious smile and laughter brought her many friends among her children’s acquaintances and was affectionately called Mom, or Momma by many of them.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Jan Edwards; and her children, Clay Burns (Paula), Ty Burns (Michael), Kaylynn Burns, and Gaelynn Sparker (Tom); stepchildren, Lisa Brown Hare (Ken), Linda Locke Vasek (James), and Michael Locke (Dee). She is also survived by grandchildren, Devan, Colleen, April, Michael, Casey, James, John and Ian; as well as numerous great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday May 6, 2023, from 10:30 - 12:00 p.m. C.T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486. Funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Atkinson officiating. Interment to follow at Columbia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to:
Out for Education
PO Box 667010
Houston, Texas 77266
or
American Heart Association
10060 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, Texas 77054
or
the charity of your choice
Commented