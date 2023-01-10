Anna “Murrel” Renfroe-Denbow
January 5, 2023 –
June 28, 1930
Anna “Murrel” Renfroe-Denbow was taken by the angels to answer our Lord and Majesty’s call from this earthly life into the Eternal Kingdom on January 5, 2023, at the age of 92, while surrounded by her loving family.
Murrel was born on June 28, 1930, the fourth of five children born to the late Don Jean Covington and Edna Ira Lamb-Covington, in Phillips, Texas. Growing up she enjoyed a childhood where she was taught the value of a dollar, hard work, and family. Family was the most cherished lesson of her upbringing and this was clear to all those who met her. Murrel graduated from Borger High School and shortly thereafter married and started a family of her own, where she passed those same valuable lessons on to her children, Larry, Lonnie, Ray, and Lori. Murrel, of a true servant’s heart, was an active member of the Church, Eastern Star, and Parents Without Partners in her early adult life. She worked in the Title business and later retired from Brazoria County Abstract. She was also an active member of Brazoria County Mental Health My Resources for many years. Despite her active role in the community, her grandchildren never missed her smiling face at nearly every function in their lives. Later in life, Murrel found the love of her life Bill Denbow and together they celebrated 26 years of marriage before his passing. They set the perfect example of what love means to all who knew and loved them. Together they became known to so many as Nanny and Papaw and were often seen sitting in the stands cheering on the grandchildren and their teammates and later their great grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling, visiting family and did their best to find a fishing hole to cast a line into, many times with a grandchild in tow.
If Nanny wasn’t busy spending time with her family, she was in the kitchen cooking for them from a memorized list of favorites each of her grandchildren and children had told her in passing. Her love language was acts of service, particularly food. Nanny served her family, church, and the Lord selflessly and without complaint every chance she had. Her love for her family was only surpassed by the love she had for the Lord. From taking grandkids to church, teaching them “Jesus Loves Me”, to serving, she was constantly displaying her love for our Heavenly Father. Murrel loved her church family at First Baptist Church of Brazoria and looked forward to times with them serving and worshiping together. The Thursday gathering of the TNT (Tried-N-True) group was the highlight of her week and a source of tremendous personal fulfillment. Murrel was a faithful daughter of God and she made this apparent to all she met through her selflessness, acceptance, and the acts of kindness she extended to all. Murrell — “Momma,” “Nanny,” a woman of everlasting smiles, encouraging words, continuous laughter, endless supplies of love, hugs, and food will be missed by so many.
Murrel is survived by sons, Larry Renfroe (Vicki), Ray Renfroe, Forest Denbow (Cindy); daughters, Lori Renfroe Morgan (Tom), Sherry Denbow Wilson (Dace); sister, Donna Lee Covington Scott; sister-in-laws, Francis Covington and Patricia Denbow. 22 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Murrel is preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Bill Denbow; Son, Lonnie Renfroe and Grandson, Cody Renfroe.
