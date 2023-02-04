Anna Ruth (Thompson) Hickey

August 22, 1936 –

January 31, 2023

SWEENY — Mrs. Anna Ruth (Thompson) Hickey passed from this life Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023, in Sweeny.

Anna Ruth was born August 22, 1936, in Fort Worth to I.A. and Alice (Palmer) Thompson, Sr.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main Street, Sweeny, Texas.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney Street, Sweeny, Texas. www.HayesFuneralHome.com

