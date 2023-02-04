Anna Ruth (Thompson) Hickey Feb 4, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anna Ruth (Thompson) HickeyAugust 22, 1936 –January 31, 2023SWEENY — Mrs. Anna Ruth (Thompson) Hickey passed from this life Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023, in Sweeny.Anna Ruth was born August 22, 1936, in Fort Worth to I.A. and Alice (Palmer) Thompson, Sr.A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main Street, Sweeny, Texas.A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney Street, Sweeny, Texas. www.HayesFuneralHome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Angleton ISD prize patrol awards grants for physical education and books Wild Peach Could Receive $8M Grant for Drainage, but Time is Running Out 'God has done his justice' with Satterfield verdicts, family says Exporters keep playoff hopes alive with comeback win over ’Necks Brazoswood sends 17 wrestlers to regional State board signals school choice neutrality Blotter for Feb. 4, 2023 SUNDAY SERMON: One way is the promised path to heaven Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSatterfield convicted of killing Angleton boyMan shot, killed in rental houseSatterfield calls 7 witnesses, rests his defenseDeath sentence handed to Angleton boy's killerSatterfield dismisses his defense attorneysDA lays out death timeline to start murder trialGuard charged with bringing contraband to prisonerPlaying in college ‘important’ to Martinez, familyChlorine release reported at Freeport facilityTragedy follows family to Richwood Images CommentedStacy Ann Pursley (3)MLK parade and festival serve as tributes to legendary King (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Texas should give taxpayers refund checks (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Let voters decide on gambling (2)Kathleene M. Lane (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Border crisis needs solutions, leaders (1)LYNN ASHBY: Texas Legislature offers unique spectacle (1)LARRY PARKS: When the north wind blows (1)Anna Murrel Denbow (1)History Day gives late holiday gift to Freeport (1)GUEST COLUMN: Time to Get America’s Fiscal House in Order (1)SUNDAY SERMON: A paradigm shift can change thoughts and actions in life (1)Casino gambling in Texas still has an uphill climb, despite public support (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Eliminate holiday for Confederate 'heroes' (1)Angleton's Musical Prodigies Head to Prestigious Concert (1)Fred D Martin (1)Vasut's agenda includes empowering parents, tax relief (1)Stacy Ann Pursley (1) Online Poll A recent national survey showed 73 percent of Texans say they always lock their doors at home, putting the state in the middlle of the pack (Georgia led with 93 percent; North Dakota had the least at 46 percent). How often do you lock your doors? You voted: Every night, without fail Most nights, but not always Sometimes Hardly ever/never Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices RFPs CI6405 Smart Storage Public 0.2 MG elevated storage No. Home Healthcare Agency Now Hiring Bulletin
