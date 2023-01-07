Annette Oldham Johnson, 86, formerly of. Columbia Lakes, Texas, passed away in The Woodlands, Texas.
Annette was born Denber 31, 1935, in Wilmington, North Carolina. There she spent her adolescent years with her
Family until they were relocated to Freeport, Texas, with the opening of the Ethyl Dow plant. Annette
graduated from Brazosport High and then attended the University of Texas, where she earned a BA in Education. While in Austin, she met the love of her life William Johnson. Bill owned a small sandwich shop to help pay his way through college. Ann would walk by frequently, she said he was so handsome.
They married in 1956. In 1958, they had their first and only child Mark. In 1963, Bill’s work in the oil business had the family transferred to California. Annette was teaching foreign language in high school, and still found the time to earn her Masters degree from Cal State. She taught mainly Spanish, but also French and German. During this time she was honored as the Foreign Language Teacher of the Year.
Upon their retirements they relocated back to Texas, and settled in Columbia Lakes. Annette enjoyed p laying golf, especially with her husband and played nearly every day until his death in 2010. She never got over not getting a hole in one or never seeing the alligator that lived near the golf course. Bill did both and teased her about it frequently. She was also an avid snow skier along with Bill and Mark. She raced often whie on ski trips and was frequently ranked top 10 for her age in the state of Texas. Her strongest passion was for the theatre where she starred in many plays and musicals over the years.
Annette was preceeded in death by her husband, Bill; her father and mother, W.D. and Catherine Oldham; sisters, Carolyn Anderson, Fay Hudson; and her brother, Lloyd Oldham.
Annette is survived by her son, Mark Johnson of Lake Tahoe, Nevada; her grandson, Connor Johnson who is attending the University of Utah and many nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill and there will be a private graveside ceremony at a later date.
